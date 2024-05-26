Add Cointreau To Your Mimosa For A Sweeter Taste

There are other orange liqueurs you might think to use to achieve this effect in your mimosa. Just like there are different types of sparkling wine, from French Champagne to Italian Prosecco to Spanish Cava, there's a selection of not just Cointreau, but other triple secs, plus curaçao and Grand Marnier. Cointreau is an easy win for the mimosa, though: It's a premium version of triple sec, curaçao is significantly sweeter and could make your mimosa cloying, and Grand Marnier is made with cognac and has warmer, brandy-like notes of baking spices, which could clash with the mimosa's orange tang and sparkling wine zip. The only other thing you need to know on your way to your new and improved mimosa is exactly how much Cointreau to add.

The answer is pretty simple, which is that it's probably not as much as you think. Because of that lush bit of viscosity and sweetness in liqueur, a little goes a long way. After all, you want to enhance your mimosa, not drown out its refreshing citrus-and-bubbles magic. The ideal mimosa has 3 ounces of Champagne, 1½ ounces of orange juice, and ½-ounce of Cointreau, but other juices will work as well. Pineapple, grapefruit, or pomegranate would all taste just as good with the complement of Cointreau.

Simply shake the orange juice and Cointreau in a cocktail shaker with ice, strain it into a chilled flute, and top it with the Champagne. Garnish with an orange twist or slice or, really, whatever fruit you prefer, and then enjoy your new favorite mimosa.