Want A Costco Near You? Here's How To Suggest A New Location

There are over 905 Costco warehouses worldwide, with 624 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as of this writing. Despite the warehouse giant's ubiquity, there are still three states that don't have any Costco locations: Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming. If you don't have a Costco in your city or state, you can suggest a new location for the company to consider, and you don't even have to visit a store to do so. But before submitting a request, check Costco website's list of stores opening soon to see if your area is already scheduled to get one.

To petition Costco for a new store, use the feedback feature on the company's website or app using your desktop, laptop, or mobile device. To use your desktop or laptop, go to Costco.com, look for a blue tab sticking out from the right-hand side of the screen labeled "Feedback" and click it. If you're accessing the website using a mobile device, scroll to the bottom of the homepage and select the "Feedback" option.

You can recommend a new location through the Costco mobile app. On an iPhone, tap the "More" button on the app's homepage, then choose "App Feedback." On an Android device, tap "Account" at the bottom of the home page, then under the "Help" menu, select "Feedback."