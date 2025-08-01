How KFC Makes Its Chicken Stick To The Breading Like Glue

KFC is the oldest fried chicken chain in the U.S. and got its start in a Kentucky gas station during the Great Depression. Colonel Sanders' secret recipes for the elaborately seasoned and shatteringly crunchy wings, breast, and drumsticks have endured to this day and remain a favorite nationwide and worldwide. While no one knows the secret to KFC's 11 herbs and spices blend — although, we've taken a guess at the formula — employees have shared key steps to ensuring crispy skin.

Of course, KFC's fried chicken gets dredged through wet and dry ingredients that ultimately result in a thick, crackly crust. In an interview with News.com.au, KFC managing director Nikki Lawson said that the key to making its chicken stick to the breading like glue is water. KFC employees take fresh, refrigerated chicken and dunk it in cold water before dredging through flour. According to Lawson, "We dip it in [water] because it just helps the flour adhere to the chicken."

The flour and spice mixture is what distinguishes the taste and texture of KFC's chicken from its competitors and has inspired countless copycat recipes. Who knew that a quick water plunge is the most effective way to help the dry batter stick and clump over every nook and cranny? Some fried chicken recipes call for dipping the flour- and seasoning-coated chicken back into water before frying for a crispier crust as the water prevents the oil from soaking into the flour.