Burger King Vs KFC: Which Chain Makes Better French Fries?

The humble french fry is a crowd pleaser, a go-to side accompanying everything from burgers to sandwiches to fried chicken, and a staple of fast food in the United States. Many fast food restaurants around the U.S. offer at least one iteration of the french fry on their menu, and Burger King and KFC are no exception.

Burger King has gone head to head with McDonald's, winning the burger battle, and beat the Golden Arches again, along with a number of other popular chains, in a value meal ranking. This is to be expected; the famous chain literally has "burger" in its name, and is known for less-expensive deals. But where else does Burger King excel, and what other fast food royalty can it dethrone?

KFC, or Kentucky Fried Chicken, is a worthy counterpart, offering prowess in the realm of all things fried chicken, as opposed to red meat. However, one place where both fast-food behemoths overlap is the french fry.

The standard french fry offering at each chain plays a similar role: a worthy accompaniment to classics. Paired with the famous Whopper at Burger King, or the 10-piece chicken bucket at KFC, french fries are the perfect side dish. So here comes the fun part — by comparing the standard french fry iteration from each restaurant along the lines of flavor, texture, shape, salt content, and compatibility, we can see if Burger King's royal status extends to not just burgers, but french fries too.