REVIEW: Burger King's Two New Game Day Items Are Menu MVPs
Burger King has its crafty ways of staying top of mind. Jingles like its "Whopper, Whopper, Whopper, Whopper" tune, which aired in 2022, are likely still stuck in your head, along with images of the chain's burger-slinging bobblehead king. But, apart from the fame of the Whopper, the fast-food joint also keeps people talking with its string of never-ending product releases. 2024 brought on a slew of fiery picks, cheesy melts, and the Wednesday Whopper. And now, at the start of 2025, two new Game Day-inspired items have touched down at BK just in time for NFL playoffs, the height of the NBA season, NHL madness, and more.
For this round of releases, the chain is remixing two of its most popular menu items, including its signature Whopper and Chicken Fries — what is it about these nuggets in stick form that makes them taste so much better? Both new products allow you to enjoy all the tastes of the stadium from anywhere but with a Burger King twist. They are currently being tested in one select U.S. market, and we were able to intercept an order of each to find out if they're worthy of a trophy — or if the chain fumbled its first product debut of the new year.
A closer look at the Nacho Chicken Fries and Game Day Pretzel Whopper
Let's start with the elephant in the room: the mighty new cheeseburger that Burger King has dubbed the Game Day Pretzel Whopper. And don't worry, eating one while watching a matchup is merely a suggestion, not a requirement. I checked. The meal of a sandwich comes with the same ¼ pound 100% flame-grilled beef patty that you'll find on all the chain's Whopper spinoffs. It is then topped with creamy nacho cheese sauce, bacon, American cheese, pickles, and crispy onions, all on a pretzel bun.
This isn't the first time the fast food joint has experimented with a pretzel bun. Back in 2019, the longstanding Bacon King also took a ride on this alternative bread choice. But don't get it twisted. This new game-day pretzel bun is decidedly different, as it's actually a SuperPretzel — one of the most prominent brands of frozen store-bought soft pretzels.
As for the new Nacho Chicken Fries, if you thought they would take the form of classic Chicken Fries just covered in a nacho cheese-like dusting — like I did — you would be wrong. Instead, the chain coats its standard white meat fries in a tortilla chip breading to create the new specialty, which is then served with a side of nacho cheese sauce. They join another current Chicken Fry rendition on the menu, the Fiery Chicken Fries, but also follow installments such as Spicy Chicken Fries, Jalapeño Chicken Fries, and even Chicken and Waffle Fries.
Price, availability, and nutrition of the new items
The burger and fries (Chicken Fries, that is) are currently being tested in the sports-loving city of Columbus, Ohio with the potential for a national rollout later on. Locations all across the capital began serving the game-day pairing on January 9, and on the chain's website, they are listed as "Limited Time Only" offerings.
At my nearest Columbus location, the Game Day Pretzel Whopper was priced at $7.49 for the sandwich only. Small, medium, and large meals featuring the Whopper were also available for $10.99, $11.99, and $12.99, respectively. In terms of nutrition, the sandwich is a heavy hitter, weighing in at 870 total calories — compare that to a standard single patty Whopper, which carries 670 calories.
As is the case with all BK's Chicken Fries, the nacho version comes in boxes of four, eight, or 12 and at costs of $2.49, $4.19, and $5.99. The calorie count stands at 150 for four fries, or roughly 37 calories a piece, which is just a smidge more than the original Chicken Fries — likely the nacho cheese sauce at work.
Taste test: Game Day Pretzel Whopper
This bun does a great job of mastering that SuperPretzel essence, transporting me straight back to afternoons at the ballpark or Friday night lights, just as it ought to. Its dense and chewy texture is a great match for the contents within and I prefer it over the drier, toastier pretzel bun which is found on Wendy's competing Pretzel Baconator. SuperPretzel's iconic coarse salt does not decorate the top bun, but I counted that as a plus, as I think it would have been overkill juxtaposed with the other already salty ingredients.
The Western meets Mexican clash of flavors on this burger somehow works out in Burger King's favor. Two sizeable slices of bacon could have been more crisp and smoky. But, the onion strings were showstoppers, elevating the sandwich with just the right amount of sweet onion crunch — surprising considering the chain's onion rings always seem to lack that desired snap. Making up the Mexican side of the equation, the nacho cheese was well applied in a non-offensive glob, though it was more akin to chipotle mayo rather than cheese sauce and carried little to no heat. Good news for those who are spice-averse. Juiciness from both the pickle rounds and tried-and-true grilled Whopper patty was really just the icing on this satisfying big-mouth sandwich — not to mention a perfect match for the mild yet tasty-all-by-itself pretzel bun.
Taste test: Nacho Chicken Fries
If one of these new strips had somehow made its way into my classic Chicken Fries box, I don't think I would have noticed a difference. The tortilla crumb around the fringes is nearly indistinguishable from the original breading. You perhaps get an ounce more get-up-and-go crunch, but they mostly just carry that same peppery kick on their thick outer casing.
I will say, though, that these fries were particularly fresh — more so than any other Chicken Fry I have been served by the chain (which is admittedly quite a few). The white meat chicken was hot and juicy underneath its protective shell. It's clearly more chicken nugget-esque than pure chicken like you would find at Chick-fil-A, but that was to be expected.
Finally, the pièce de résistance is the nacho cheese sauce. It's about what I thought it would be: an oozy cup of processed American cheese with perhaps the slightest hint of seasonings. However, it just pairs so well with the fries — such a simple partnership, yet one I never would have thought of. Even though it's not quite as thick as the sauce Taco Bell hands out with its nacho fries, it still adheres well to every piece. And, the best part is the chain actually gives you enough so that no single fry has to do without. I even had some cheese left over after my batch was gone.
Are the new additions worth it?
As a whole, Burger King seems to be rather hit or miss with its food and refreshment launches. The chain has rolled out some seriously questionable items like its Bacon Sundae and Halloween Whopper featuring black buns. But, at the same time, it's also created some memorable winners like its famed Impossible Whopper, which remains on the menu, and sweet Cini Minis that we miss so dearly.
It seems that the fast-food joint is starting out 2025 on the right foot, though, because these two new creations are more hit than miss. The game-time specialties are not just hail Mary's. They were well-thought-out and elevate the menu rather than detract from other current offerings. With its unique mix of toppings, the Game Day Pretzel Burger hits your taste buds from all different angles, and that nostalgic bun tops all other pretzel buns I've encountered. Thanks, SuperPretzel.
The Nacho Chicken Fries, on the other hand, were not what I expected and admittedly not all that distinctive from the originals. However, a simple cheese sauce makes all the difference. Did I still finish the entire order despite the fries' original shortcomings? Absolutely. Ultimately, I think it comes down to the fact that I would gladly indulge in both the burger and fries again. So yes, I believe they are both worthy of their spot on the menu board.