REVIEW: Burger King's Two New Game Day Items Are Menu MVPs

Burger King has its crafty ways of staying top of mind. Jingles like its "Whopper, Whopper, Whopper, Whopper" tune, which aired in 2022, are likely still stuck in your head, along with images of the chain's burger-slinging bobblehead king. But, apart from the fame of the Whopper, the fast-food joint also keeps people talking with its string of never-ending product releases. 2024 brought on a slew of fiery picks, cheesy melts, and the Wednesday Whopper. And now, at the start of 2025, two new Game Day-inspired items have touched down at BK just in time for NFL playoffs, the height of the NBA season, NHL madness, and more.

For this round of releases, the chain is remixing two of its most popular menu items, including its signature Whopper and Chicken Fries — what is it about these nuggets in stick form that makes them taste so much better? Both new products allow you to enjoy all the tastes of the stadium from anywhere but with a Burger King twist. They are currently being tested in one select U.S. market, and we were able to intercept an order of each to find out if they're worthy of a trophy — or if the chain fumbled its first product debut of the new year.