Don't Throw Out Plastic Silverware — Utilize Them In Your Garden Instead

If you regularly order delivery from your favorite restaurants, you probably have a whole drawer full of plastic forks and spoons in your kitchen. Throwing them away is wasteful, but keeping them takes up valuable space. Luckily, you can use your plastic silverware in many surprising and creative ways. Whether you have a small kitchen herb garden or a backyard flower or vegetable patch, put those plastic forks and spoons to work.

Plastic spoons are one of many everyday kitchen tools that can double as garden gear. If you have just planted seeds, use the spoons as seed markers so that you can track which ones have germinated. Or, if you're sprouting multiple varieties of seedlings or have just planted a full herb garden, create plant markers by writing each plant's name on the back of a spoon with a fine-point Sharpie or using your label maker.

If you recently used our hack for transforming an old wine rack into an herb garden, use plastic forks as stakes to train the herbs as they grow. They can also be used to support small flowers or plants that are in danger of drooping or breaking. Stick the handle in the soil or earth and carefully train the plants over the fork's tines. While you may need to replace them with larger stakes as the plants grow, forks are the perfect size for small flowers and new herb plantings.