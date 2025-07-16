Make A Functional And Cute Herb Garden From A Wine Rack You're Not Using
From potato hacks to viral recipes, TikTok has inspired foodies across the globe to elevate their culinary game. That's why when we saw a unique upcycling herb garden hack, we had to share. If you have ever dreamed of an herb garden that's cute and easy to maintain, this might be the DIY project for you. If you have an old wine rack lying around, you can easily upcycle it and have fresh ingredients at your fingertips. A basic wine rack — even a cheap one from a thrift store — can easily be converted into an adorable vertical garden as TikTok creator TheFlippedPiece" demonstrates in her easy-to-follow video.
@theflippedpiece
Lets makeover this wine rack into a herb garden! 🪴 I loveeee little herb gardens and heres how i made one out of a thrifted wooden wine rack and some @Dixie Belle Paint #DixiebellePartner . . . #diyprojects #easydiy #diyherbgarden #herbgarden #plants
The TikToker starts by grabbing a basic wine rack and attaching a piece of plywood to give it a sturdy base. Then, she paints it a neutral white finish to give it a modern, fresh look. Once the paint is dry, she flips the rack vertically so that each bottle slot becomes a little cradle for freshly potted herbs. She fills up the slots with fresh soil and then plants a variety of herbs. To finish the project, the Flipped Piece adds golden handles to each end, a chic farmhouse-inspired detail that makes the herb garden easy to transport. This result is so simple and compact that you can use it outside or on a kitchen countertop where there is sunlight exposure.
Get fresh herbs at your fingertips
This genius herb garden hack is so simple and perfect for you if you love a charming, rustic herb garden. Whether you are short on counter space, want to create a garden wall display, or have just always wanted to grow herbs so can take your cooking to the next level, this is the design inspo you need and a solid reminder that you don't need to spend your money on fancy garden supplies to create something visually appealing and useful. Sometimes, the most useful items are tucked away in storage or sitting in our destined-for-donation pile, but with some creativity and a fresh lick of paint, you can upcycle almost anything and turn it into a useful treasure.
If you're considering making a herb garden from scratch and aren't sure where to start, mint, parsley, and basil are perfect starter herbs and are often key ingredients in so many recipes. To help you consider what to plant in your herb garden, we've made a list of the most versatile herbs. Once you start growing your own herbs, you'll find it hard to go back.