Make A Functional And Cute Herb Garden From A Wine Rack You're Not Using

From potato hacks to viral recipes, TikTok has inspired foodies across the globe to elevate their culinary game. That's why when we saw a unique upcycling herb garden hack, we had to share. If you have ever dreamed of an herb garden that's cute and easy to maintain, this might be the DIY project for you. If you have an old wine rack lying around, you can easily upcycle it and have fresh ingredients at your fingertips. A basic wine rack — even a cheap one from a thrift store — can easily be converted into an adorable vertical garden as TikTok creator TheFlippedPiece" demonstrates in her easy-to-follow video.

The TikToker starts by grabbing a basic wine rack and attaching a piece of plywood to give it a sturdy base. Then, she paints it a neutral white finish to give it a modern, fresh look. Once the paint is dry, she flips the rack vertically so that each bottle slot becomes a little cradle for freshly potted herbs. She fills up the slots with fresh soil and then plants a variety of herbs. To finish the project, the Flipped Piece adds golden handles to each end, a chic farmhouse-inspired detail that makes the herb garden easy to transport. This result is so simple and compact that you can use it outside or on a kitchen countertop where there is sunlight exposure.