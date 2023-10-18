18 Unique Potato Hacks We Learned From TikTok

Since joining TikTok, our horizons have expanded in ways we hadn't imagined. We have explored fashion trends, picked up various hobbies, and unearthed a treasure trove of cooking secrets. Every moment, a fresh recipe or ingenious hack emerges on the platform. And while we wish we could try each one immediately, there's only so much we can whip up in a day.

As a result, our saved lists burgeon with bookmarks and saving videos that showcase tantalizing ways to prepare some of our most cherished dishes. Potatoes are just one category that has seen an explosion of delicious recipes on the platform. Thanks to inventive TikTok creators, we've learned game-changing tricks. We love the new ways we've simplified our mashing process, revolutionized our peeling technique, and even discovered innovative uses for leftover spuds. There's no shortage of greatness of TikTok, and we're always down for a viral recipe or hack.