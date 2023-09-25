Potato Pillows Are Like Fried Gnocchi (But So Much Better)

Potatoes may fall behind rice and wheat as the third most consumed carbohydrate staple in the world, but as far as versatility, they're in first place. Baked potatoes, sweet potato pie, french fries, potato bread, and potato dumplings are just a few of the dishes you can create with this miraculous tuber. Potato pillows are the latest and greatest addition to an ever-growing repertoire of potato recipes.

Named for their appearance and fluffy, indulgent insides, potato pillows are a cross between gnocchi and french fries. They're essentially deep-fried dumplings, combining the comforts of soul food and the decadence of hot oil-browned snacks. Unlike gnocchi, potato pillows don't require eggs or wheat, making them a great option for gluten-free and vegan diets.

All you need is a couple of russet potatoes and a starchy binder like glutinous rice flour or corn starch to create a cohesive dough to form classic gnocchi-shaped dumplings that puff up into bite-sized pillows. They're crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and you can enjoy them as a snack, meal, or side dish. Whether you dip them in ketchup and aioli, smother them in a butter and sage sauce, or sprinkle them with Cajun seasoning, potato pillows will be your newest obsession.