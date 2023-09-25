Potato Pillows Are Like Fried Gnocchi (But So Much Better)
Potatoes may fall behind rice and wheat as the third most consumed carbohydrate staple in the world, but as far as versatility, they're in first place. Baked potatoes, sweet potato pie, french fries, potato bread, and potato dumplings are just a few of the dishes you can create with this miraculous tuber. Potato pillows are the latest and greatest addition to an ever-growing repertoire of potato recipes.
Named for their appearance and fluffy, indulgent insides, potato pillows are a cross between gnocchi and french fries. They're essentially deep-fried dumplings, combining the comforts of soul food and the decadence of hot oil-browned snacks. Unlike gnocchi, potato pillows don't require eggs or wheat, making them a great option for gluten-free and vegan diets.
All you need is a couple of russet potatoes and a starchy binder like glutinous rice flour or corn starch to create a cohesive dough to form classic gnocchi-shaped dumplings that puff up into bite-sized pillows. They're crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and you can enjoy them as a snack, meal, or side dish. Whether you dip them in ketchup and aioli, smother them in a butter and sage sauce, or sprinkle them with Cajun seasoning, potato pillows will be your newest obsession.
How potato pillows are made
While you only need three ingredients to make potato pillows, their execution requires a certain level of precision. As with any deep-fried food, oil temperature is an important variable that can make or break its texture. Potato pillows are double-fried to achieve a crunchy crust and creamy interior.
A popular TikTok account, @msshiandmrhe, invented and presented the recipe for potato pillows in a viral video, using numerous ingenious hacks. The recipe begins by making circular slits around the horizontal circumference of two skin-on russet potatoes before boiling them in a pot of water until tender and blanching them. The slits effectively loosen the skin from the interior to facilitate its removal.
@msshiandmrhe
Creamy crunchy bubble potato pillows #cooking #foodasmr #asmrcooking #vegan #recipe #homecook #potato #foodtiktok #veganrecipes
Instead of mashing the potatoes with a fork or masher, this recipe runs potato chunks through a garlic press to break them down into an aerated dough. You could also use a meat grinder, grater, or potato ricer to achieve this texture. After adding a tablespoon or two of glutinous rice starch or corn starch, you fold the dough into a single ball.
Using the same technique as gnocchi, you can create long, thick cylinders with the dough and cut them into inch-thick slices, using a fork to make indentations on either side. The next step is deep frying them in small batches, first for five minutes over medium heat, then for a second time over high heat for 30 seconds. Season them while they're hot and enjoy!