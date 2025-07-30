The Absolute Best Walmart Food And Drink Finds For Summer 2025
Summer is possibly the most social season of the year, and at park picnics, backyard cookouts, and pool parties, the food is half the fun. The only downside of putting together a summertime spread is that it can gnaw a hole in your wallet — but not if you shop wisely at Walmart. This nationwide chain sells tons of affordable store-brand products that are perfect for the hotter months. Besides the many Great Value ice cream flavors and Walmart bakery pies, we've found plenty of highly-rated exclusive items that should be in your shopping cart for the 2025 summer season.
Some of these finds from brands including Great Value and Bettergoods would be perfect for a snack plate on the shore, while others can take some stress out of a day of grilling by replacing from-scratch side dishes and desserts (we won't tell!). There's even an all-new Mountain Dew flavor that fans won't want to miss. All of these drinks, snacks, and more can also be found in-person at Walmart locations or on its website. With that, here are 15 food and drink products that are worth a visit to your local store or placing an order online for.
Marketside Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A crowd-pleasing appetizer is made easy with Walmart's Marketside Spinach & Artichoke Dip, with a price of $5.84 when purchased online. This heat-and-eat tub contains all the ingredients you'd expect from the party classic — including real artichoke hearts and a blend of cheeses — and customers call it fresh-tasting and delicious with crackers, chips, and sliced veggies.
Bettergoods Heirloom Blue Corn and Multigrain Tortilla Chips
The perfect partner for fresh summertime salsas and dips is a $3.47 bag of these Bettergoods Heirloom Blue Corn and Multigrain Tortilla Chips. Made with an organic blend of blue corn and grains, customers love their excellent crunch and thickness, and one reviewer even said that these Walmart chips are better than Tostitos. Try them in an easy baked nachos recipe for a filling post-pool-time snack.
Great Value Sweet Brewed Iced Tea
What says "summertime" more than a cooling, dewy glass of sweet tea? Walmart's Great Value Sweet Iced Tea satisfies that hot weather tea craving at just $3.27 for a gallon. Reviewers say that it has a smooth and authentic black tea flavor without being too sugary; it would also make a great base for spiked Arnold Palmers, the easiest crowd-pleasing cocktail.
Marketside Uncured Angus Beef Franks
Most grill masters are loyal to a certain brand of grocery store hot dogs, but if you're looking to try something new, these fully-cooked Marketside Uncured Angus Beef Franks are sure to please. Each 4-pack of jumbo dogs sells for just $5.46, and Walmart customers praise the links' beefy flavor, juicy texture, and generous size. As a bonus, these hot dogs also contain no artificial flavors or colors.
Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit
Drinkers who "Do the Dew" won't want to miss the new Walmart-exclusive Dragon Fruit flavor of this classic soda. Reviews from the store's website, as well as other sources, call this drink refreshingly floral, citrusy, not too sweet, and a new favorite. This Mountain Dew variation is even pretty accurate to the taste of real dragon fruit. A 12-can pack sells for $9.15 online.
Great Value Ice Cream Variety Pack
To make sure every kiddo at the pool party gets to have their preferred frozen treat, grab this $11.87 Great Value Ice Cream Variety Box filled with ice cream sandwiches, chocolate-covered vanilla bars, and Drumstick-like cones with chocolate and nuts. Shoppers praise the excellent value and say all three frozen treats are solid, and the dipped cones placed highly in our ranking of frozen desserts at Walmart.
Bettergoods Chicken Wings with Brown Sugar BBQ Dry Rub
For casual game day parties or a lazy evening dinner, grab an $8.84 bag of these Bettergoods frozen chicken wings with a sweet and spicy barbecue dry rub. The fully-cooked wings can be heated in the oven, microwave, or air fryer in minutes, and reviews call them flavorful, juicy, and crispy. They come with a separate packet of seasoning, so you can decide how much bold flavor you'd like.
Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad
When you can't choose between deviled eggs and potato salad for your picnic, grab this ready-to-serve Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad. Featuring potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, spices, and pickle relish tossed in a tangy dressing, this side dish is creamy, flavorful, and fresh, according to Walmart customer reviews. A 16-ounce tub sells for just $3.47, making it affordable as well as delicious and convenient.
Great Value Original Barbecue Sauce
There are several styles of regional barbecue in the U.S., but many store-bought sauces go the sweet, spicy, and thick Kansas City route. Walmart's Great Value Original Barbecue Sauce is a solid version featuring tomato puree enhanced with spices, honey, and vinegar. Satisfied customers praise the quality for the price ($1.72 per bottle) and say it's as good as name-brand products, making it a serious savior for the harried chef.
Clear American Cherry Limeade Sparkling Water
The Walmart-exclusive Clear American line of sparkling water boasts flavors from Strawberry to Mandarin Orange, but we think the brand's Cherry Limeade is perfect for fun in the sun. Online reviews agree, calling this naturally-flavored, slightly-sweet drink super refreshing with the right balance between cherry and lime flavors. At 84 cents for a quart-sized bottle, the price can't be beat.
Bettergoods Pepper Bruschetta Spread
A simple bruschetta becomes even easier with a $2.92 jar of Bettergoods Pepper Bruschetta spread. Made with little more than peppers, artichokes, and spices, this rich topping can be spread on toast, crackers, and sandwiches for fresh summer meals in a snap. Shoppers call it so delicious that they stock up on extra jars and say it's worth every penny.
Marketside Berry Chantilly Bar Cake
This beautiful Marketside Berry Chantilly Bar Cake saves you from cranking up your oven while still tasting special enough for a birthday party. It serves nine people for $14.94 and features the perfect fruity flavor profile for the season. Reviewers say the vanilla sponge is light and moist, the mixed berry filling is fresh-tasting, and the whipped Chantilly cream is not too sweet.
Marketside Bavarian Style Pretzel Hamburger Buns
A classic squishy hamburger bun is well and good, but to give your cookout a gourmet touch, spring for these Marketside Bavarian Style Pretzel Buns. With the rich and malty flavor of pretzels and a subtly salty crunch, reviewers call these buns soft-yet-chewy and perfect for extra-special sandwiches. At $4.98 for a pack, they're a better value than other pretzel buns.
Great Value Original Baked Beans
Baked beans that have simmered for hours are the best, but on sweltering days, canned versions save you time over the stove. Happy Walmart customers say that Great Value Original Baked Beans – made with brown sugar and bacon — are some of the best store-bought canned baked beans you can buy, calling them even tastier than name brands and cheaper to boot. A single can costs just $1.12.
Great Value Honey Graham Crackers
It's not summer without s'mores, and a few boxes of Great Value Honey Graham Crackers help you serve a crowd for $2.26 each. Over 1,000 reviews call them perfectly crisp and just as tasty as more expensive brands. With such a great price, you can try them with all sorts of luxury ingredient additions that take s'mores to the next level.