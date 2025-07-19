This Unique Way Of Storing Kitchen Jars Opens Up Tons Of Countertop Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reusing kitchen jars to store spices, herbs, and other dry goods is more sustainable than just throwing them out. But after a while, all of those jars you have collected will take up valuable space in your cupboards or on your countertop. One of the best ways to maximize counter space is to find creative wall-mounted storage solutions. An affordable, low-profile way to store spice jars and reusable kitchen canning jars is to use metal jar mounts or brackets that can be installed on kitchen walls or the undersides of kitchen shelves, like these ones on Amazon.

These wall-mounted metal brackets are designed to firmly hold the jars by the lids, with the rest of the jar hanging down, so that you can slide them in and out and store more than one on a rack. They can be easily installed on your kitchen walls or underneath existing kitchen shelving or cabinets using two or three screws. While most are designed to allow the jar lids to slide into place inside the bracket, others feature metal rings that fit around the jar or its mouth.

Be sure to choose brackets that are designed for the type and size of jars you have. Some are universal and work with jars of all sizes. Others are specifically designed for wide-mouth or super wide-mouth jars, spice or jam jars, and half-pint, pint, and half-gallon jars.