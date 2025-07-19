This Unique Way Of Storing Kitchen Jars Opens Up Tons Of Countertop Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Reusing kitchen jars to store spices, herbs, and other dry goods is more sustainable than just throwing them out. But after a while, all of those jars you have collected will take up valuable space in your cupboards or on your countertop. One of the best ways to maximize counter space is to find creative wall-mounted storage solutions. An affordable, low-profile way to store spice jars and reusable kitchen canning jars is to use metal jar mounts or brackets that can be installed on kitchen walls or the undersides of kitchen shelves, like these ones on Amazon.
These wall-mounted metal brackets are designed to firmly hold the jars by the lids, with the rest of the jar hanging down, so that you can slide them in and out and store more than one on a rack. They can be easily installed on your kitchen walls or underneath existing kitchen shelving or cabinets using two or three screws. While most are designed to allow the jar lids to slide into place inside the bracket, others feature metal rings that fit around the jar or its mouth.
Be sure to choose brackets that are designed for the type and size of jars you have. Some are universal and work with jars of all sizes. Others are specifically designed for wide-mouth or super wide-mouth jars, spice or jam jars, and half-pint, pint, and half-gallon jars.
Other easy ways to store Mason jars or spice jars
Whether you use empty jam jars for your morning coffee or have found other creative ways to repurpose Mason jars, you don't necessarily have to keep them on your counters or in your cupboards, where they quickly clutter up the available space. You can store the jars on existing wall-mounted shelves or cubbies to get them off your counters and at eye level for easy access. You can also use kitchen pegboards and specialized pegboard accessories designed to hold cups or jars in place. Kitchen pegboards allow you to take advantage of more adaptable and customizable storage solutions, as accessories can be moved and modified easily as your needs change.
If you don't want to put holes in your kitchen walls, there are many more kitchen-organizer solutions. You could buy a magnetic spice rack and store small jars on the side of your refrigerator. Or purchase over-the-door jar-storage shelving. If you're feeling brave, you can also buy magnetic jar lids or attach heavy-duty magnets to the lids of smaller 4-ounce and 8-ounce Mason jars so that you can just stick them on your fridge. We recommend attaching the jars to the side of your fridge rather than one of the doors so that you won't need to worry about them falling down if you close the door too hard. If you're using Mason jars to store leftover wine or other heavy items, magnetic methods might not be practical, however.