How To Style Mismatched Mason Jars Into A Chic, Cohesive Kitchen Corner

Did you just discover a bunch of mismatched mason jars (including some with missing lids) taking up space on your kitchen shelves or hidden in cabinets? Before you toss them in the recycling bin, note that you can use them to decorate a corner in your kitchen. This tip can help you create a minimalist kitchen while keeping some of your cutlery, utensils, and ingredients organized and neatly arranged.

First, find a corner in your kitchen that is currently under-utilized. Clear off the surface so it's ready for a fresh setup. Next, sort through your mason jars. Save the taller jars to hold utensils, which includes things like bamboo chopsticks, wooden spoons, and rubber spatulas. Shorter jars without lids can store smaller utensils or cutlery. This will help you declutter drawers in your kitchen. Keeping the room devoid of clutter is one way to design a kitchen that won't feel dated down the line.

Next, sort through the pile for mason jars that come with airtight seals or lids. These containers are the perfect eclectic kitchen storage tools for food items like rice, sugar, and coffee beans. Airtight seals help keep out oxygen, and this prevents these ingredients from spoiling or becoming stale quickly.