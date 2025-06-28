How To Style Mismatched Mason Jars Into A Chic, Cohesive Kitchen Corner
Did you just discover a bunch of mismatched mason jars (including some with missing lids) taking up space on your kitchen shelves or hidden in cabinets? Before you toss them in the recycling bin, note that you can use them to decorate a corner in your kitchen. This tip can help you create a minimalist kitchen while keeping some of your cutlery, utensils, and ingredients organized and neatly arranged.
First, find a corner in your kitchen that is currently under-utilized. Clear off the surface so it's ready for a fresh setup. Next, sort through your mason jars. Save the taller jars to hold utensils, which includes things like bamboo chopsticks, wooden spoons, and rubber spatulas. Shorter jars without lids can store smaller utensils or cutlery. This will help you declutter drawers in your kitchen. Keeping the room devoid of clutter is one way to design a kitchen that won't feel dated down the line.
Next, sort through the pile for mason jars that come with airtight seals or lids. These containers are the perfect eclectic kitchen storage tools for food items like rice, sugar, and coffee beans. Airtight seals help keep out oxygen, and this prevents these ingredients from spoiling or becoming stale quickly.
Sort your filled mason jars based on where they'll be most useful in the kitchen
Once you have all your mason jars filled with cutlery, utensils, and ingredients, it's time to sort them to give your kitchen corner a fresh upgrade. There are a few ways to go about this. For example, if there's space, the jars with the sugar and coffee beans can live next to the coffee maker along with a jar that holds stirring spoons. Now if the kitchen corner you're decorating is near the stove, you can place jars with seasonings and spices, along with the jars holding cooking utensils, next to the stove for easy access during cooking.
If you're a baker, you can decorate a corner with mason jars filled with baking staples such as sugar, cornstarch, baking powder, cream of tartar, and flour. Along with those jars, include one that holds mixing spoons, whisks, and rubber spatulas. To further organize the corner, set the mason jars on raised platforms. Bakers can use an extra cake stand as a raised platform and it can also double as a lazy Susan for your jars of spices and baking ingredients.
But let's say you're done with decorating the kitchen corner and find that you still have some mismatched mason jars leftover. If this is the case, be sure to check out our list of 21 ways to use mason jars to make cooking easier this week.