How A Mason Jar Will Help You Store Leftover Wine

Similar to the inside of an avocado or the flesh of an apple browning when exposed to air, exposure to oxygen is not good for an opened bottle of wine. While controlled oxidation may be a part of winemaking, it's not something that wine drinkers should be attempting at home as it can prompt degradation.

"What you really want to do is reduce the amount of oxygen-to-wine ratio," explains Dowlearn in her TikTok. To do this, she recommends transferring wine into an airtight container like a mason jar. The key is to select the proper size to reduce the amount of oxygen inside the container. Ideally, you want a jar that's small enough to fit your leftover wine almost all the way up to the brim to limit the risk of oxidation. Dowlearn shares that she once even cleaned out a kombucha bottle to store leftover wine. Just be sure that any jars or containers are clean and dry before using.

A bonus to storing leftover wine in a mason jar is that (if you're so inclined) you can drink the wine straight out of the container when you're ready to enjoy it again. This would probably go against the advice of many sommeliers as the right stemware can bring out the best in a wine. But, it would also mean that you don't have to worry about washing a delicate wine glass, afterward!