10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Leftover Wine

Leftover wine is a common occurrence, whether it's from a dinner party, a casual meal, or just a solo glass. But handling wine properly after it's been opened can be tricky. Many of us make mistakes that, while seemingly small, can lead to the wine losing its flavor, aroma, and overall quality. From improper sealing of the bottle to using wine in the wrong types of dishes, these errors can affect how your wine tastes whether you're planning to drink it later or cook with it.

As a food journalist with experience in the wine industry, I'm here to walk you through the 10 most common mistakes people make with leftover wine — and how to easily avoid them. Knowing the right way to store your wine as well as how to use it in cooking can help ensure that it retains the qualities it had when first opened. Wine has many uses in cooking, and it can elevate a dish when used properly. It's crucial to use wine that you enjoy drinking because the flavor will shine through in your sauce, making it a standout addition to your next recipe. So, whether your leftover wine is for drinking or cooking, knowing the right ways to handle it can make all the difference.