Sangria Is The Best Way To Transform Your Leftover Wine

It's happened to most of us: You popped open one-too-many bottles of wine while hosting a party or used a few glugs in a recipe and now have too much to down yourself. Those bottles inevitably end up languishing in the fridge, only to have their contents poured down the drain once you remember them. But there's an easy way to salvage that leftover wine — give it new life as the base for a sangria, whose riot of sweet, fruity, and robust flavors will result in a vibrant drink. "Sangria is a great way to use your one- to two-day-old bottle of wine," Camille Goldstein, co-founder of mixology company Muddling Memories, tells Tasting Table.

As soon as a bottle of wine is opened, it is, of course, exposed to oxygen. Allowing certain varietals to breathe — typically for one to two hours — can be beneficial, softening tannins as well as deepening complex aromas and flavors. However, in just two full days, oxidation starts to flatten a wine's fruity tickle and morph its scent into something that's akin to vinegar. But that timeframe is exactly when aging wine still has time for a glow up as a primary ingredient in Spain's famous punch. "If your wine is about to oxidize and it's not so tasty as a glass on its own any longer, use it to make an epic sangria," says Goldstein. "You can add spices, sugars, fruits, and other spirits to transform your old wine into the best new sangria!"