Add Bourbon To Your Sangria For An Elevated Party Punch

One of the best things about sangria is its versatility. Because sangria is typically made from wine, some variety of spirit, and fruit, possibilities abound. For example, you can make sangria from rosé, red, white, or sparkling wine, and the options for spirits are just as plentiful. During my stint in the wine business, I created dozens of unique sangria recipes featuring unusual spirits, and while brandy — flavored or straight — is a classic choice, bourbon may just well be the ingredient you need to create a truly distinctive and delicious take on sangria.

Bourbon could seem like an odd choice for sangria; the spirit is undeniably assertive, frequently with a fairly high alcohol content, and coveted collectible bottles can be incredibly expensive. The good news is that you don't have to reach for a Blanton's or a 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle to make your sangria. As a fan of stellar bourbon that normal people can afford, I have good news: your perfect sangria bourbon doesn't have to cost a fortune. Some of my favorite mid-tier brands like Bulleit or Maker's Mark are perfect to kick up the booziness of your sangria and deliver the distinctive, oaky spice your party punch has been missing. Because bourbon is so flavorful, assembling the perfect bourbon-laced sangria requires a deft touch.