How Do Vacuum Wine Stoppers Really Work?

If you love wine, you have probably heard about the vacuum wine stopper. In an ideal world, you could open a bottle of wine to use in cooking or to enjoy with friends and you would finish it every time. In reality, there are many reasons you may not finish a bottle the same day you start it. Wine only lasts between two and five days under standard storage conditions, and this often means that the leftovers of a nice bottle will go to waste. Vacuum wine stoppers sell themselves as a solution to this problem, but how does this tool work, and is it really effective for extending your wine's shelf life? We investigated.

At first, it makes sense. The main reason that wine goes bad is due to exposure to air, which causes the flavor compounds to oxidize and makes the wine's flavor and aroma decline in quality. Vacuum wine stoppers promise to better preserve leftover wine by sucking excess air out of bottles using a pump, lessening the extent to which this oxidation occurs. Online reviews say positive things about the efficacy of this technology, but professional reviewers have inconsistent thoughts, with some seeing great results, while others have mixed opinions or entirely negative views of the stoppers. Meanwhile, our own experiences with even the top-reviewed stoppers have left us wanting. In the end, they may help to some small degree, but there are certainly more reliable ways to make your wine last longer.