16 Absolute Best Cold Foods To Bring For A Day At The Park
A sunny day at the park simply isn't complete without something delicious to nibble on. And when you're eating outdoors, a little extra planning is key. You'll need foods that are easy to transport in a cooler without creating a soggy mess and that are fuss-free to serve up once you arrive.
Perhaps you're heading out for a quiet afternoon at your local green space, planning a weekend adventure further afield at a national park, or packing food for a day at an amusement park. Wherever your picnicking is taking place, there's no need to stick to potato chips and candies. With a sturdy cooler in tow, there are a whole host of cold foods you can bring along that'll taste just as great from a container as they would from a dinner plate.
From protein-packed bites to nourishing salads and decadent sweet treats, there are plenty of options to consider that don't require reheating or last minute prepping. And practical most definitely doesn't have to mean boring. So, here are 16 delicious ideas to inspire your next al fresco feast.
1. Cold cuts
A true picnic essential, cold cuts are a wonderfully versatile and satisfying choice that'll pair perfectly with a range of other foods. Sliced meats such as classic ham or turkey, spicy salami, or elegant prosciutto are easy to pack and mess-free to eat, with no cutlery or prep required. Just layer them onto crackers or crusty bread or simply enjoy them on their own.
There's absolutely the option to build a charcuterie-style spread here, too, by mixing and matching different meats, as well as packing some of your favorite cheeses to accompany them. Cold cuts also taste great alongside olives, mustards, chutneys, and tapenades. Just make sure to store everything separately in airtight containers, and keep the food nicely chilled by popping an ice pack or two in the bottom of your cooler bag. Another great approach is to use the cold cuts to build a hearty sandwich. Pack the sliced bread separately, plus any sandwich spreads and salad elements of your choice, then assemble everything once you're at your picnicking destination to prevent any unwanted sogginess.
2. Hard cheeses
Another hassle-free, crowd-pleasing cooler bag essential is cheese. Hard cheeses, such as cheddar, Parmesan, or Gouda are particularly great options here, as they hold their shape well and are happy to sit out of the fridge for a few hours. In fact, many would argue that these cheeses become even tastier when brought to room temperature. It's best to slice or cube your chosen cheese before heading out, so there's no need to pack a cutting board. You can wrap the cheese pieces in plastic wrap, or place them into a lidded container for easy serving.
Some excellent pairings for hard cheeses include honey, fruity jams, and tangy chutneys, which can be spooned into small, securely lidded pots and tossed into the cooler bag. Slices of a crusty French bread also make an excellent base for piling the cheese slices. Softer cheeses like brie, Camembert, or even cream cheese can totally be included in your picnic spread too. Just be aware that these are more likely to go a little melty if left out in the sun, so make sure they've been wrapped well or stored in leak-proof containers.
3. Crudités and hummus
The combination of fresh, crunchy crudités and creamy, nutty hummus makes for a deliciously refreshing snack. This nutritious combo is also a fitting addition to any picnic spread, being naturally gluten free and vegan-friendly. Carrot and cucumber sticks are excellent choices here, but ribs of celery, strips of bell pepper, or even crisp sugar snap peas can work just as well. Just chop the veggies before you leave and place them into an airtight container or food bag, so they're ready for dunking.
Pairing your crudités with hummus is a fantastic way to make the simple veggie sticks more exciting. This protein-rich dip can simply be spooned into a lidded tub, which serves as the perfect receptacle for dipping. A creamy chickpea hummus is always a great choice, but feel free to switch things up and try some other flavors, such as beetroot, roasted red pepper, or even edamame hummus. A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil or scattering of paprika is an excellent way to elevate the dip even further.
4. Crackers and breadsticks
Perhaps the most convenient and versatile features in this line up, crackers and breadsticks are always a must-have snack. They are undeniably picnic-friendly, perfect for dunking into dips or stacking with other ingredients. And they bring plenty of crunch, making them ideal for balancing other textures in your picnic spread.
When it comes to crackers, you could go for something simple like Ritz or water crackers. Or, if you're feeling fancy, you can pick up something a little more flavorful, such as sourdough crackers or a variety infused with rosemary or black pepper. These will all taste especially great when piled with slices of meat and cheese, or perhaps topped with a simple smear of your favorite sandwich spread.
If you're looking for something more dippable that won't lose its crunch on the journey, breadsticks are the answer. There are plenty of varieties to choose from, including those coated with sesame seeds, or breadsticks flavored with garlic, chile, or even honey mustard. Try dunking them into caramelized onion hummus, a simple green onion dip, or a fresh basil pesto sauce.
5. Crusty bread
Seasoned picnickers will know just how much a good quality crusty loaf can elevate your selection of cooler bag foods. A fresh baguette, rustic sourdough bread, or even a chewy ciabatta brings plenty of sustenance, texture, and flavor into the mix, working beautifully as a base for anything from meats and cheeses to egg salad, tuna mayo, or perhaps just a simple swipe of salted butter.
Prep the bread before you leave by slicing it into thick pieces. You could even toast these as well, if you prefer a crisper, sturdier bite. When you're ready to tuck in, you can either enjoy the bread open faced by simply topping each slice with a selection of savory goodies or sandwiching them together. The other great thing about bread is that it doesn't require refrigeration, so you won't have to worry about it going bad. Enjoy your day out at a leisurely pace, and any leftovers you may have can simply be popped back into the bread bin when you get home.
6. Pasta salad
Super adaptable and even better when made ahead, pasta salad absolutely deserves a spot in your cooler bag. Designed to be enjoyed cold or at room temperature, this hearty dish is incredibly easy to whip up, with endless ingredient combinations to choose from. Step one is boiling your paste to al dente perfection. Fusilli or bow tie pasta works brilliantly here. Once it's cooked, strain the pasta and run it under cold water to cool it down. Another top tip is to toss a little olive oil through the cooled pasta, which prevents any unwanted stickiness. Now, the pasta can be combined with your other add-ins of choice.
For a classic chicken pasta salad, throw in some crunchy diced cucumber, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers alongside the sliced, cooked chicken breast. And a mayo-based sauce made with lemon, honey, and Dijon mustard makes the ultimate creamy coating. Do however feel free to customize the salad to your taste, using up whatever ingredients you have in your fridge, whether that's leftover roasted veggies, leafy greens, boiled eggs, or crumbled feta. Once everything has been combined, which can be done the day before, store the mixture in an airtight container, so it's ready to grab and go.
7. Diced fruit
Diced fruit is the juicy refresher that every picnic needs. It's light, nutritious, and hydrating, so it's ideal for packing on a sunny day. And it's a great choice if you want to include something sweet to round off your savory spread, without reaching for sugar-laden candy bars or cookies.
All kinds of fruits can fit beautifully into your picnic selection, such as watermelon, pineapple, mango, or kiwi. Just cut everything up in advance, pack the chunks or slices into lidded containers, and you're good to go. Bite-sized fruits like grapes or berries are even more convenient, requiring zero chopping. If you fancy, you can always mix the various fruits together with a drizzle of honey, squeeze of lime juice, and scattering of chopped mint leaves to create a shareable fruit salad with honey-lime dressing. This is a particularly effective technique if you're using fruits like apples or bananas, as the citrusy dressing will prevent them from going brown.
8. Hard-boiled eggs
Surprisingly satisfying when enjoyed with a simple sprinkling of salt, but equally well-suited to halving and stacking onto slices of crusty bread, hard-boiled eggs are a compact, protein-packed picnic food that travels exceptionally well. Prepping these wholesome bites ahead of time couldn't be easier. The night before your picnic, just add eggs to a pan of boiling water, and boil them for between nine and 14 minutes, depending on how set you'd like the yolks to be. A shorter cooking time will yield eggs with a jammier texture, whilst those extra few minutes will ensure the yolks come out completely firm. Adding a pinch of salt and splash of white vinegar to the water during cooking can also make the eggs easier to peel later.
Once they've been boiled to your liking, transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water and let them cool for around 15 minutes. Then, you can peel the eggs and store them in an airtight container. When you head out the next day, make sure to keep the eggs chilled in the cooler until you're ready to eat them.
9. Baked goods
When packing your picnic selection, don't forget to include a sweet treat or two. Baked goods tick all of the boxes here, as they're easy to transport and eat with your hands, with no need for cutlery. Muffins, brownies, flapjacks, or scones all make fantastic, crowd-pleasing options that don't require refrigeration.
Whipping up a homemade batch is a great approach, but there's no shame in grabbing some pre-made treats from the bakery or grocery store if preferred. Just slice your goodies up first, if needed, and wrap them in aluminium foil or seal them into containers. They'll be perfect for snacking on throughout the day, or tucking into after you've had your fill of savory foods. To really amp up the indulgence, you could pack some canned whipped cream or chocolate sauce to drizzle on top of the bakes. A flask of hot tea, coffee, or hot chocolate also makes for an excellent accompaniment.
10. Granola bars
Granola bars are the ultimate grab-and-go snack, offering a wholesome energy boost in a convenient, handheld format. A trip to the grocery store will present you with countless options, from chocolate-loaded treats to protein-packed bites, as well as those featuring dried fruits and nuts. As granola bars come pre-wrapped and individually portioned, there's no prep needed here. Just toss the bars into your cooler and whip them out whenever you're craving a pick-me-up.
Making your own bars from scratch is a great option, too. Try incorporating crushed graham crackers, chocolate chips, and mini marshmallows into the oat mixture to create a batch of chewy s'mores-style granola bars. Or, for a healthier approach, go for a combination of roughly chopped pecans, walnuts, and almonds, along with some pumpkin seeds and raisins. Honey is also great for introducing some natural sweetness, whilst creamy nuts butters can help to bind the oats and other ingredients together. Once baked and cooled, slice the bars and wrap them in parchment paper or foil before you pop them in the cooler.
11. Leftover pizza
Love it or hate it, cold pizza is undeniably well-suited to picnicking. It's satisfying and loaded with mouth-watering toppings, with those flavors having had even more time to meld. And since the cheese and doughy base will likely have firmed up a little in the fridge, the eating experience is significantly less messy than it would be with a gooey, freshly baked pizza.
Any leftovers you have going can work here, whether that's a classic Margherita, spicy pepperoni, or veggie-topped base. Die-hard pizza fans might even want to bake a whole, fresh pizza specifically for their picnic. In this case, just wrap each slice in foil the next morning, and stack these in a container to prevent anything from getting squashed. To elevate your cheesy slices further, you could also pack a small pot of dipping sauce — garlic mayo, ranch, or marinara are always a hit. Pizza works great when paired with something fresh and crunchy, too, such as crudités, leafy greens, or diced fruits.
12. Bean salad
When you're in need of a plant-based, protein-rich dish that's full of goodness, bean salad is always a winner. This nutritious mix is suitable for advance prepping and sprucing up with a variety of vibrant add-ins, and it's a great one to include if the rest of your picnic spread is looking a little meat or cheese heavy.
Make your bean salad a day ahead, and it'll be even tastier, with the beans having had a chance to soak up all of those delicious flavors. A combination of kidney beans, chickpeas, black beans, or cannellini beans is a great base to work with. And from here, you can get creative with the addition of fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro, along with crunchy veggies such as cucumbers, bell peppers, and corn. Dressing-wise, a light vinaigrette will fit in beautifully. Try whisking together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, fresh lime juice, and some herbs or spices of your choice before tossing this through the bean mixture.
13. Chicken drumsticks
Drumsticks are a somewhat underrated cut of chicken, and with that bony end serving as a rather effective handle for on-the-go eating, they're a brilliant addition to your medley of picnic foods. Served cold, the meat is just as flavorful and can shine as a standalone element of your al fresco meal.
Before you cook the chicken, season it to your taste. This could be with a simple drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle of salt and pepper, or you could inject some bolder flavors in the form of a spice rub or glaze. A mixture of paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano works beautifully, whilst slathering the meat in lashings of BBQ makes for the ultimate sweet and tangy glaze.
After oven-baking or air-frying the chicken, let it cool before packing it up and storing it in the fridge. Remember to keep the meat chilled with the help of an ice pack. And perhaps throw a wad of napkins into the cooler bag, too, to keep sticky fingers at bay.
14. Mini quiches
These pleasing miniature bites are guaranteed to level up your picnic, packing heaps of rich, savory flavor and offering a slightly more refined feel than your typical sandwich. Mini quiches can be picked up at the store, but they're remarkably easy to make at home, too. And, this way, you get to customize them with all of your favorite filings.
The first step in making mini quiches is rolling out a pie crust and using a 2 ½-inch cookie cutter to cut this into rounds. Use the pastry circles to line a greased mini muffin pan, then fill each well with your chosen fillings. Chopped ham or bacon and shredded cheese are classic choices, but veggies like spinach, green onions, and mushrooms will also taste great. Finally, pour over a mixture of beaten egg, milk, and a pinch of salt to fill each cup before baking the mini quiches until golden on the top. Once cooled and chilled, they'll take on a firmer texture, meaning they'll hold up exceptionally well in your cooler bag.
15. Cheese straws
Who doesn't love a cheese straw? These moreish snacks are buttery, flaky, and full of cheesy goodness, bringing a lovely savory crunch to your spread. Cheese straws are typically made with puff pastry, which is twisted up with some shredded cheese and baked to crispy perfection. Grab a box from the store, or bake a batch of air fryer cheese straws yourself a day or so before your park trip. Either way, they'll keep perfectly well at room temperature.
If you're going for the homemade approach, opt for the convenience of the air fryer and the whole process will take no more than 15 minutes. Start by rolling out the puff pastry into a rectangle and then cutting this sheet in half. Scatter cheddar and Parmesan over one half, plus some minced garlic, a sprinkling of sweet paprika, salt, and black pepper. Then, press the second sheet of pastry over the top to cover the cheese layer, before cutting everything into strips, twisting them, and air-frying them until gloriously golden.
16. Potato salad
Rich, comforting, and designed to be eaten cold, potato salad is a popular feature at potlucks and summer BBQs, but don't forget to bring some along to your next picnic too. This dish offers heartiness, without the need for meat, and it's another option that's easy to find at the store if you don't have time to prep it yourself.
Potato salad comes in many forms, from versions coated with creamy, mayo-based dressings, to lighter, vinaigrette-tossed mix-ups. You'll also find it made with a variety of potatoes, from classic Yukon gold to red, purple, or baby potatoes. Making your own batch will present more opportunity for customization, so feel free to add in as many extras as you'd like, such as chopped fresh herbs, finely diced red onion, dill pickles, or even hard boiled eggs. With your potato salad prepped, keep it cool in a lidded container until you're ready to tuck in. It'll pair fantastically with cold meats, quiches, and fresh, crunchy veggies.