'Mr. Potato Head' Your Next Cocktail For An Exciting New Way To Get Boozy
As a rule, mixology and children's toys rarely cross paths. You may see the odd cocktail with a name alluding to those simpler times — like a whiskey drink called a paper plane — but generally those two categories dwell in wholly separate areas of the mind. So, seeing the phrase "Mr. Potato Head" used as a verb in the context of cocktail creation can be a bit jarring. Rest assured, however, this is a practice that can really up your mixing game — and one you probably already use, even if you don't yet know what it is.
Giving a cocktail recipe the "Mr. Potato Head" treatment means swapping out one ingredient for something similar but different, like using mezcal instead of tequila. By doing so, you are free to experiment and invent without too much risk of turning out a dud. You can think of it a bit like mixology training wheels. Making a swap or two to a tried-and-true recipe ensures that even if your choices are a bit odd, you'll probably still end up with something totally drinkable.
For examples of this "Mr. Potato Head" idea in the wild, you need look no further than the negroni. A classic Negroni cocktail is made with equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. But these days, there are countless Mr. Potato Head-style Negroni variations out there. For two of the simplest swaps, you can look at the classic boulevardier cocktail, which swaps gin for bourbon or rye, and the Negroni sbagliato cocktail, where the gin is instead replaced with prosecco.
How the Mr. Potato Head mixology method works
If you've tried all three of those drinks, then you already know just how effective the "Mr. Potato Head" strategy can be. (If you haven't, well, now you have plans for Friday night.) When working with so few ingredients as you often are in mixology, one simple change can give you a whole new drink that appeals to different audiences. For whiskey drinkers who can't stand gin, the boulevardier is a perfect swap. The Negroni sbagliato, on the other hand, is a light, bubbly cocktail, perfect for sipping on a warm afternoon.
Many have a strong attachment to what they consider their spirit. There are whiskey drinkers, gin drinkers, vodka drinkers — the whole lot. So, swapping base spirits is a really common method of opening a classic cocktail recipe to new audiences. For example, it's really easy to swap bourbon for vodka in cocktail recipes and give a whole new life to classics like the Moscow mule or espresso martini. But the "Mr. Potato Head" method extends well beyond base spirits as well.
The deeper you get into home mixology, the more your liquor cabinet fills up with various liqueurs and syrups. Maybe you picked up a bottle of elderflower liqueur to whip up a batch of white linen cocktails, and now you have no idea what to do with the rest. Instead of searching for other recipes built around elderflower liqueur, try swapping it like-for-like into another recipe. Given its floral nature, you could try it in place of crème de violette in a classic aviation cocktail. You'd lose the beautiful purple hue, but you might just discover something delicious.
What drink to Mr. Potato Head next
Syrups are another great way to swap flavors in a cocktail. You can start from a place of infusing your own simple syrups at home to add a new layer of flavor to a drink, or you can work from a recipe that already uses a syrup. Orgeat, for example, is an almond-flavored syrup that is common in tiki drinks. It is a main flavoring agent in the original mai tai, adding a unique sweet element to a cocktail that otherwise might be a bit drab. You can make your own orgeat at home to give it your own spin, or even try a more "Mr. Potato Head" approach and swap out the almonds for another nut, like pistachios.
Once you have a handle on a few basic swaps, it's time to branch out. The more new cocktails you try and the more you play with these swapping methods, the more you will learn. Start with a list of must-know cocktail recipes. Read through them and pick a few to try. Once you have a handle on those, start giving them the "Mr. Potato Head" treatment. Swap out the base spirit in a recipe you didn't love for your favorite liquor. Maybe try introducing a different fruit liqueur into a drink for a new spin. Learn how to pair flavors and infuse your own syrups to create a cocktail that is both classic and altogether new. The "Mr. Potato Head" method makes mixology child's play.