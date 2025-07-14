'Mr. Potato Head' Your Next Cocktail For An Exciting New Way To Get Boozy

As a rule, mixology and children's toys rarely cross paths. You may see the odd cocktail with a name alluding to those simpler times — like a whiskey drink called a paper plane — but generally those two categories dwell in wholly separate areas of the mind. So, seeing the phrase "Mr. Potato Head" used as a verb in the context of cocktail creation can be a bit jarring. Rest assured, however, this is a practice that can really up your mixing game — and one you probably already use, even if you don't yet know what it is.

Giving a cocktail recipe the "Mr. Potato Head" treatment means swapping out one ingredient for something similar but different, like using mezcal instead of tequila. By doing so, you are free to experiment and invent without too much risk of turning out a dud. You can think of it a bit like mixology training wheels. Making a swap or two to a tried-and-true recipe ensures that even if your choices are a bit odd, you'll probably still end up with something totally drinkable.

For examples of this "Mr. Potato Head" idea in the wild, you need look no further than the negroni. A classic Negroni cocktail is made with equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. But these days, there are countless Mr. Potato Head-style Negroni variations out there. For two of the simplest swaps, you can look at the classic boulevardier cocktail, which swaps gin for bourbon or rye, and the Negroni sbagliato cocktail, where the gin is instead replaced with prosecco.