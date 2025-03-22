14 Vodka Cocktails You Should Drink With Bourbon Instead
Vodka is often hailed as a versatile spirit, easily blending into a variety of cocktails, from light and refreshing to bold and complex. It's easy to mix and doesn't have a strong flavor of its own. But while vodka's subtle character makes it adaptable, there's a strong case to be made for swapping in bourbon, a spirit known for its depth, richness, and distinct flavor.
Bourbon comes with built-in aromatics like caramel, vanilla, and a hint of smokiness that make every cocktail more exciting. It offers a robust, often smoky, profile that can elevate your cocktails, giving them a complexity and warmth that vodka simply can't match. As a food journalist with extensive experience in the beverage industry, I'll walk you through 14 cocktails that can benefit from swapping vodka for bourbon.
Kentucky mule
The Moscow mule is a cocktail that has become synonymous with summer refreshment and bar culture. Traditionally made with vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer, this drink is instantly recognizable by its signature copper mug that keeps the drink cold. The cocktail's origins are more marketing than geography. Despite its name, the Moscow mule isn't Russian but an American creation that combined vodka's popularity with a unique serving style. The "mule" in its name refers to the sharp kick of ginger beer, which provides a spicy, effervescent base that sets this cocktail apart from other mixed drinks.
But if you're looking to elevate the classic recipe, a Kentucky mule is a great alternative. By replacing vodka with bourbon, the drink gains additional depth and complexity. Since this cocktail only features three simple ingredients, selecting the right bourbon to use as the base is important if you want a beverage that lives up to its full potential. You don't need to use a super expensive bottle, but you don't want to use bottom-of-the-line bourbon, either. The secret to a good Kentucky mule is to select a bottle that features flavors that enhance the other ingredients while also packing enough of a punch to prevent the bourbon from being completely overpowered. A medium-bodied bourbon like Woodford Reserve works particularly well, introducing warm notes of caramel and oak that complement the ginger beer's spiciness.
Cosmopolitan
The Cosmopolitan cocktail has been a go-to drink for cocktail lovers for years. Made with vodka, lime juice, cranberry juice, and a splash of orange liqueur, it's known for being light and easy to drink. But what happens when you swap out the vodka for bourbon? A bourbon Cosmopolitan takes the classic recipe and gives it a whole new personality. Instead of being just another fruity drink, it becomes something with more depth and character. The bourbon adds warmth and richness that vodka simply can't match.
The caramel and oak flavors in bourbon blend perfectly with the tart cranberry and zesty lime. The orange liqueur ties everything together, creating a drink that's both familiar and exciting. Bulleit Bourbon works great for this cocktail. It's smooth enough to mix well but has enough personality to make the drink interesting. The key is finding a bourbon that doesn't overpower the other ingredients. To make a great bourbon Cosmopolitan, stick to a simple recipe. Mix two parts bourbon with equal parts cranberry juice and orange liqueur. Add a splash of fresh lime juice, shake with ice, strain into a chilled glass, and add a twist of orange peel on top.
Bourbon lemonade
Imagine a drink that captures the bright, zesty essence of fresh lemonade but with an added layer of warmth and complexity. That's the magic of a bourbon lemonade. Unlike its vodka-based cousin, this cocktail brings depth and character that transforms a simple drink into something memorable. The secret is in the balance. Fresh lemon juice provides a sharp, tangy backbone, while bourbon adds a smooth richness that softens the citrus edge, creating a drink that's simultaneously sweet, tart, and incredibly refreshing.
Choosing the right bourbon makes all the difference. Look for bourbons with vanilla, fruit, or honey notes that complement the citrusy brightness. Buffalo Trace offers an excellent mid-range option with subtle hints of vanilla and dark fruit that dance perfectly with lemonade. Mixing a bourbon lemonade is straightforward. Start with 1½ ounces of bourbon per 4 ounces of lemonade, then adjust to taste. A highball or old fashioned glass works best, allowing the drink's flavors to fully express themselves. For those feeling adventurous, experiment with additions like brown sugar, club soda, or a splash of triple sec to add complexity. The key is using fresh ingredients and finding the right proportion.
John Collins
The Tom Collins is a classic cocktail that typically features vodka, gin, or even rum as the base spirit. It's a light and fizzy drink with a simple balance of lemon juice, sugar, and club soda. But there's a sophisticated variation that's catching the attention of cocktail enthusiasts: the John Collins.
By swapping gin for bourbon, the John Collins transforms into a drink with remarkable depth and character. It's more than just a simple substitution — it's a complete reimagining of a classic cocktail. The bourbon adds a layer of complexity that gin simply can't match, bringing warmth and richness to the familiar recipe. Bulleit Bourbon stands out as an excellent choice for this cocktail. Its smooth, medium-bodied profile introduces subtle notes of caramel and vanilla that dance beautifully with the tart lemon juice and effervescent soda water. Some mixologists even recommend using honey syrup to further highlight the bourbon's intricate flavor profile.
The preparation is simple. Mix bourbon with fresh lemon juice and a touch of simple syrup, then top with club soda. The result is a drink that's simultaneously familiar and exciting — light enough for a summer afternoon but complex enough for a sophisticated evening. Garnish with a lemon slice and a sprig of mint to add brightness and aroma.
Bourbon bloody mary
Let's talk about the bloody mary — that classic brunch drink that's basically a meal in a glass. Normally made with vodka, this cocktail is a combination of tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and a bunch of seasonings that give it a serious kick. But here's a twist that changes everything: Using bourbon instead of vodka transforms the entire drinking experience. The spirit adds an unexpected layer of flavor that elevates the cocktail from standard to extraordinary.
Woodford Reserve is an excellent choice for this cocktail. Its smooth, oaky profile adds complexity without overwhelming the other ingredients. The bourbon enhances the tomato juice's umami while complementing the Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. Mixing a bourbon bloody mary is pretty straightforward. Start with a good bourbon, then add your tomato juice, a dash of Worcestershire, a splash of hot sauce, and your favorite seasonings. Some people like to get creative with garnishes — think crispy bacon, pickled vegetables, or even a small slider if you're feeling extra.
Martini
Martinis have traditionally been the domain of gin and vodka, but bourbon offers an interesting alternative. The bourbon martini brings a more robust flavor profile to a familiar drink, creating something both familiar and unique. Four Roses Small Batch works exceptionally well in this cocktail, offering a balanced bourbon with complex flavor notes. The spirit combines with dry vermouth and bitters to create a martini that's more nuanced than its traditional counterparts. Unlike lighter spirits, bourbon adds depth with hints of caramel and vanilla that elevate the entire drinking experience. The basic recipe is straightforward. Mix 2 ounces of bourbon with a ½ ounce of dry vermouth, adding a few dashes of bitters. Stir the ingredients with ice until well-chilled, then strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. An orange twist makes for an ideal garnish, bringing a bright citrus note that complements the bourbon's rich flavor.
This cocktail appeals to those who prefer a more substantial martini. The spirit-forward approach means the bourbon's character takes center stage, offering a warming alternative to more traditional martini recipes. Each sip provides a complex interplay of flavors — the herbal notes of vermouth, the subtle spice of bitters, and the bourbon's inherent sweetness. Serve the bourbon martini as an evening aperitif or a sophisticated nightcap.
Bourbon fizz
The fizz cocktail has a rich history dating back to the late 19th century when it emerged as a popular drink in New Orleans. Originally, it was a simple combination of spirits, citrus, sugar, and carbonated water — a refreshing remedy for weary workers and a staple of early cocktail culture. The traditional vodka fizz evolved from these classic recipes, becoming a staple of mid-20th-century cocktail menus. Vodka's neutral profile made it an ideal base for a light, crisp drink that could be enjoyed any time of day. But the bourbon fizz offers a more nuanced interpretation of this classic. Maker's Mark provides an excellent foundation for this cocktail, bringing a story as compelling as the drink itself. Developed in Kentucky in the 1950s, this bourbon represents a careful craft tradition that predates the modern cocktail renaissance. Its smooth, wheated profile creates a perfect bridge between the drink's classic roots and contemporary tastes.
To prepare, combine 1½ ounces of bourbon with fresh lemon juice and a touch of simple syrup. The key is balance — enough sweetness to soften the bourbon's edge, enough citrus to provide brightness. Top with club soda to create that signature effervescence that made fizz cocktails famous in the first place. The drink works best in a tall glass filled with ice, allowing the flavors to meld and the carbonation to shine.
Bourbon smash
The cocktail smash emerged in the mid-19th century as a resourceful way to mask the harsh flavors of early spirits. Originally, bartenders would muddle whatever fresh ingredients were available — fruits, herbs, and sugar — to create a drink that was both palatable and refreshing. The vodka smash became popular in the late 20th century as a lighter, fruitier alternative to more spirit-forward cocktails. But the bourbon smash takes this concept and elevates it, bringing an added layer of complexity.
Buffalo Trace works well in this cocktail. Its balanced profile provides a perfect canvas for muddled berries or citrus, creating a drink that balances fruit, herbs, and spirit. The process is simple yet precise: gently muddle fresh fruit and mint in a glass, add bourbon and a touch of sugar, then fill with ice and give a quick stir. The magic happens in the interaction between ingredients. Bourbon's natural vanilla and caramel notes enhance the fruit's sweetness, while its subtle spice creates an intriguing counterpoint to the fresh mint. Professional bartenders understand that muddling is an art. Press too hard, and you'll release bitter plant compounds; too gently, and you'll miss the essential oils that give the drink its vibrant flavor. The goal is to coax out the ingredients' essence without destroying their delicate structure.
Bourbon sour
The sour apple cocktail originated during the late 20th century when flavored schnapps became a bar staple. Originally designed to appeal to those who preferred sweeter, more approachable drinks, the cocktail has since evolved into a more sophisticated drink. Where the vodka version offers a one-dimensional sweetness, the Bourbon Sour Apple brings layers of complexity. Knob Creek is a good base for this cocktail, its robust flavor profile offering a bold approach to the drink's fruity elements.
The preparation is straightforward but requires attention to balance. Combine bourbon with sour apple schnapps and fresh citrus juice, typically lemon or lime. The key is finding the right proportion — enough schnapps to provide apple flavor, but not so much that it overwhelms the bourbon's nuanced character. Green apple brings a tart brightness that cuts through the bourbon's richness, while the citrus juice adds a necessary sharpness. A dash of simple syrup can help round out the flavors, creating a drink that's simultaneously sweet, tart, and complex. Garnish with a thin apple slice or a cinnamon stick.
Bourbon screwdriver
The screwdriver is one of those classic cocktails: orange juice and vodka, simple and straightforward. But something magical happens when you swap out the vodka for bourbon. The bourbon's natural sweetness and subtle smokiness complement the bright, citrusy orange juice in a way that's both surprising and delicious. Where vodka offers a blank canvas, bourbon paints a rich, full-bodied picture. The drink becomes more complex, with hints of caramel and oak peeking through the orange juice. It's still refreshing, but now with a depth that makes it more interesting.
Mixing the bourbon screwdriver is just as easy as the original. Fill a glass with ice, pour in your bourbon, and top with fresh orange juice. The key is using a smooth bourbon that plays well with citrus. Bulleit works perfectly, but don't be afraid to experiment with other brands. Some bartenders like to add a dash of bitters or a splash of simple syrup to enhance the flavors, but it's not necessary. What you end up with is a cocktail that feels both familiar and new. It's perfect for brunch, afternoon sipping, or anytime you want a drink that's a little more sophisticated than the standard Screwdriver.
Bourbon espresso martini
The espresso martini has always been the go-to drink for coffee lovers looking for a boozy kick. Traditionally made with vodka, it's a straightforward mix of espresso, coffee liqueur, and a neutral spirit. But bourbon brings something entirely different to the table. It transforms the drink from a simple pick-me-up to a more complex, satisfying experience. When you use bourbon instead of vodka, the cocktail gains a rich, deep flavor that complements the coffee perfectly. The bourbon's natural notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak create a beautiful backdrop for the intense espresso.
A touch of simple syrup is crucial here. It helps balance the espresso's bitterness and the bourbon's intensity, creating a smooth, drinkable cocktail. The result is a dessert-like beverage that's part coffee, part cocktail. Making the bourbon espresso martini is simple. Brew a fresh shot of espresso and let it cool slightly. Combine the espresso with bourbon, coffee liqueur, and a bit of simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini glass.
Bourbon cranberry fizz
The standard vodka cranberry is a reliable standby, but the bourbon cranberry fizz elevates the drink from basic to memorable. The bourbon's spicy caramel notes create a beautiful conversation with the tart cranberry juice, making something that's both refreshing and sophisticated.
Soda water is the secret weapon here, adding that classic fizz that makes the drink light and bubbly. The carbonation lifts the flavors, preventing the bourbon from feeling too heavy. It's a delicate balance — the bourbon needs to be present without overwhelming the other ingredients. Aim for a bourbon with a smooth profile that will bridge the gap between the cranberry's tartness and the bourbon's richness. The beauty of the bourbon cranberry fizz is its versatility. It's light enough for a summer afternoon but complex enough for an evening cocktail. It works as a party drink, a brunch cocktail, or a relaxed evening sipper.
Bourbon white Russian
The white Russian has always been the ultimate dessert cocktail — creamy, sweet, and dangerously easy to drink. Bourbon takes this classic and gives it a serious upgrade. The spirit's rich, deep flavors transform the drink from good to extraordinary. For a bold, spicy kick, choose Wild Turkey 101. Known for its high proof and robust flavor, this bourbon introduces a more aggressive profile to the creamy cocktail. Its signature spicy notes cut through the sweetness of the coffee liqueur, creating a more complex drink. The higher alcohol content means the bourbon stands up beautifully to the cream, ensuring its flavors aren't lost in the mix.
To make a bourbon white Russian, fill a glass with ice, pour in the bourbon and coffee liqueur, then top with cream. Start with two parts bourbon to one part coffee liqueur, finished with a generous splash of cream. You can then adjust the proportions to taste if needed. Some people like to add a sprinkle of nutmeg or cocoa powder on top for an extra touch. What you end up with is a cocktail that's part dessert, part after-dinner drink. It's rich without being heavy, sweet without being cloying. The bourbon adds a warmth and depth that vodka simply can't match, turning a good drink into a great one.
Colorado bulldog
The Colorado bulldog is like the white Russian's more adventurous cousin. Traditionally made with vodka, coffee liqueur, cream, and a splash of cola, it's a drink that doesn't take itself too seriously. But bourbon brings a whole new level of complexity to this playful cocktail. The liquor's bold flavors harmonize surprisingly well with the sweet cola and rich cream. Each ingredient has a role to play — the coffee liqueur brings sweetness, the cream adds smoothness, and the bourbon provides a rich, warming backbone to the entire drink.
Start with ice in a glass, add bourbon and coffee liqueur, then pour in the cream. The final touch is a splash of cola, which adds sweetness and a bit of fizz. The proportions can be adjusted to taste, but a good rule of thumb is equal parts bourbon and coffee liqueur, topped with cream and a generous splash of cola. It looks like a simple mixed drink but offers a complex flavor profile that keeps things interesting.