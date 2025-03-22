14 Vodka Cocktails You Should Drink With Bourbon Instead

The Moscow mule is a cocktail that has become synonymous with summer refreshment and bar culture. Traditionally made with vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer, this drink is instantly recognizable by its signature copper mug that keeps the drink cold. The cocktail's origins are more marketing than geography. Despite its name, the Moscow mule isn't Russian but an American creation that combined vodka's popularity with a unique serving style. The "mule" in its name refers to the sharp kick of ginger beer, which provides a spicy, effervescent base that sets this cocktail apart from other mixed drinks.

But if you're looking to elevate the classic recipe, a Kentucky mule is a great alternative. By replacing vodka with bourbon, the drink gains additional depth and complexity. Since this cocktail only features three simple ingredients, selecting the right bourbon to use as the base is important if you want a beverage that lives up to its full potential. You don't need to use a super expensive bottle, but you don't want to use bottom-of-the-line bourbon, either. The secret to a good Kentucky mule is to select a bottle that features flavors that enhance the other ingredients while also packing enough of a punch to prevent the bourbon from being completely overpowered. A medium-bodied bourbon like Woodford Reserve works particularly well, introducing warm notes of caramel and oak that complement the ginger beer's spiciness.