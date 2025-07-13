15 Food Myths So Wrong, They're Kind Of Iconic

The internet is a wonderful place, full of life hacks, tricks to save time and money, and more cat videos than anyone ever thought possible. Along with all those things, there's also a lot of misinformation out there, too. Misinformation and myths are certainly nothing new, but thanks to the internet, false facts can spread faster than ever. Let's see what we can do to clear up some of the food myths we hear all the time.

Some myths legitimately sound like they could be true, but that's what makes them spread and remain a part of our collective consciousness. Others, well, we kind of want them to be true. Who doesn't want the confirmed existence of miracle, cure-all superfoods, or a foolproof way to tell whether or not food has gone bad?

Unfortunately, things usually aren't as simple as we might like to believe, so with that in mind, let's clear some things up. Who knows? You might end up learning some facts to bring up the next time someone at the table orders a classic surf 'n' turf, or the next time someone breaks out the menu at the local Chinese restaurant. Maybe it might even save you from a nasty case of food poisoning.