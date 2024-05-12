We Asked A Restaurant Insider: Don't Believe The Myths About Daily Specials

Daily specials, love em or hate em, are an integral component of restaurant dining. Some folks go out of their way to enjoy pre-determined menu items at a set price, sometimes during limited hours. That's especially true for casual lunch specials featuring classic "meat and three" plates of protein, veggies, and starches. And it's not just cafes and diners; fine-dining venues also elevate solo dishes as daily specials, assumably encouraging patrons to try something new.

So where's the controversy over this seemingly benign restaurant practice? It lies with the notion that chefs are trying to push out foods that are unpopular or past their prime, disguising them as something exclusive. Warranted or not, myths about daily specials persist. So we sought insight from a restaurant insider and expert: Francesco Balli, Co-founder & CEO of Grove Bay Hospitality Group.

Digging a little deeper into the practice, we found that daily specials are more nuanced than they seem. The overarching goal, according to Balli, is to give customers unique, enticing menu options that complement the venue's regular offerings. "Daily specials allow chefs to showcase their creativity, utilize seasonal ingredients, and experiment with new recipes," he explains. They also help generate excitement and encourage return visits for a constantly fresh dining experience. "Lastly but certainly not least," he continues, "it helps us be honest with economical and sustainable waste by using food efficiently."

Therein lies the premise for daily special naysayers. Are soon-to-be expiring foods playing dress-up at the expense of unsuspecting customers?