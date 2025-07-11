13 Parts Of Fruits And Vegetables You Might Not Know You Can Eat

Each year, the average American throws away roughly 325 pounds of food. If you're not shocked by this statistic, you may want to rethink how you handle food waste in your house. Perhaps you have every intention of enjoying that bunch of spinach in the back of your fridge, or those frozen leftovers. You might even be throwing away perfectly usable food scraps into the trash whilst prepping produce without

It's common to throw away parts of fruits and veggies deemed unusable, like carrot tops and mushroom stems. But did you know most of these toss-away items are healthy, delicious, and can be used in your next recipe? As a plant-based recipe designer and chef (who's also as a toddler mom), I'm aware that prepping these scraps takes time and energy. However, the more you take advantage of the food you already have, the less time you will spend shopping — and the more money you'll ultimately save.

It's a give-and-take, but reducing food waste and experimenting with a few new recipes might be worth your while. Now kick that waste bin to the side and let's get cooking. Here are 13 parts of fruits and vegetables you didn't know you could eat, and how to use them.