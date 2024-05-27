Roast Date Seeds For A Deliciously Unexpected Cup Of Coffee

Dates are the secret to nutritiously sweetened smoothies and lovely shakes like those that you get from hip cafes, but it might surprise you to learn that if you roast dates seeds and grind them up, they can make a delightful cup of date coffee. In fact, ground, roasted dates turn bad coffee into a better cup. Not to mention that if you are trying to kick the caffeine, this is a great coffee alternative. The process is rather simple and requires no more than some date pits that have been cleaned. You don't want any of that lovely date meat visible, so feel free to give them a good soak if needed.

Once they are cleaned to your satisfaction, roast them in the oven at between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit for anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. You can tell they are done when their initial pale coloring changes shade. Take them out of the oven, and they are ready for the coffee grinder. You are going to need about 10 pits per cup of coffee, so plan accordingly. What you will love most about date coffee is how you can make it your own once you've brewed it a few times and get comfortable with its taste.