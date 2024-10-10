How To Transform Your Pumpkin Seeds With Maple And Cinnamon
Of the many different warming spices from around the world, cinnamon is as synonymous with the fall season as pumpkins. With that in mind, pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of essential vitamins and nutrients that can be easily roasted in the oven as a post-jack-o-lantern carving activity. To spice up your next batch of roasted pumpkin seeds, try tossing them with maple and cinnamon flavors to really enjoy all the delights of the season.
The general flavor of pumpkin seeds is mild, which can be enhanced with a variety of seasonings and spices. Cinnamon and maple complement each other and make a simple yet effective addition to a tray of roasted pumpkin seeds. A maple-roasted pumpkin seed snack mix recipe definitely leans into a more dessert-oriented profile with cinnamon as a key ingredient. Among the variety of recipes with cinnamon, a sweet take on roasted pumpkin seeds is a must. It works both as an individual snack and can also be used in some of your favorite fall dessert recipes.
Making cinnamon maple roasted pumpkin seeds
For more convenience, try roasting seeds in your air fryer for next-level flavor. Whether air-fried or oven-roasted, it's important to get the ratios right and make sure your seasonings stick. Start with a teaspoon of cinnamon and a couple of tablespoons of maple syrup for every cup of pumpkin seeds you plan to roast. You can also include brown sugar and any other complementary spices of your choosing. Use a blend of maple syrup and olive oil or melted coconut oil to drizzle on top of your seasoned pumpkin seeds to ensure an even coating before roasting.
While the smell will be intoxicating, it's vital to let your pumpkin seeds rest after roasting to ensure optimal crispness. These cinnamon maple roasted seeds are also a great addition to your favorite no-bake snack bars, blended up with ice cream, or even sprinkled over an autumn-spiced pomegranate upside-down cake. The sweet pumpkin seeds can even take your favorite breakfast yogurt to the next level as a delicious mix-in. Any way you want to share the joy and spices of fall, a batch of cinnamon maple roasted pumpkin seeds is a great option.