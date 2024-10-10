How To Transform Your Pumpkin Seeds With Maple And Cinnamon

Of the many different warming spices from around the world, cinnamon is as synonymous with the fall season as pumpkins. With that in mind, pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of essential vitamins and nutrients that can be easily roasted in the oven as a post-jack-o-lantern carving activity. To spice up your next batch of roasted pumpkin seeds, try tossing them with maple and cinnamon flavors to really enjoy all the delights of the season.

The general flavor of pumpkin seeds is mild, which can be enhanced with a variety of seasonings and spices. Cinnamon and maple complement each other and make a simple yet effective addition to a tray of roasted pumpkin seeds. A maple-roasted pumpkin seed snack mix recipe definitely leans into a more dessert-oriented profile with cinnamon as a key ingredient. Among the variety of recipes with cinnamon, a sweet take on roasted pumpkin seeds is a must. It works both as an individual snack and can also be used in some of your favorite fall dessert recipes.