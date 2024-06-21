Roast Seeds In Your Air Fryer For Next-Level Flavor (And Fragrance)

Roasting your seeds with an air fryer is very straightforward. First, make sure your seeds are clean and dry (here's how to clean pumpkin seeds). You can pour them into a strainer to get rid of the dust and pulp, and toss any spoiled seeds. Most seeds can be roasted without oil; however, if you want to season them, adding 1 teaspoon of oil for every cup of seeds can help the flavors stick better. For seasoning, salt and pepper is the foolproof choice. If you're looking for more depth and complexity, experiment with combinations like garlic powder and paprika, or cinnamon and sugar.

Next, pop a baking sheet at the bottom of the air fryer basket. You don't need a sheet for larger seeds and nuts, but it can be a saver for small seeds that can pass through the basket holes. Make sure the sheet covers only the bottom and not the walls to allow air circulation. Gently pour the seeds in, and it's roasting time! Most small seeds hit that perfect roast after about 12 to 15 minutes at 325 to 360 degrees Fahrenheit, though the time could be slightly shorter if the air fryer has been preheated. Shake the basket halfway through the cooking time, check on the seeds, and adjust the time and temperature if necessary. Once the seeds have a nice, nutty aroma, they're likely ready. Take them out and allow them to cool before sealing them up in an airtight jar.