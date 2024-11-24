The Best Homemade Salad Dressing Is Made With The Scraps On Your Cutting Board

A great dressing can transform even the most humble of salads into show-stopping culinary delights. When it comes to standout salad dressings, though, sometimes less is more, like a homemade vinaigrette. Homemade vinaigrette takes the flavor of your homemade salad to the next level and is so much quicker to make than a drive to the store, at least according to celebrity chef and cookbook author Ina Garten, who famously thinks you should make your own vinaigrette at home. For a simple homemade vinaigrette that's sure to impress, look no further than the leftover herb scraps on your cutting board.

Using leftover herb stems in a homemade vinaigrette is a great way to reduce your food waste in the kitchen while also maximizing the flavor potential of your fresh herbs. Many have woody stems that are too sometimes too tough to bite into, and as such, they often end up in the trash. But despite their unappealing texture, they are chock full of flavorful essential oils, which makes them the perfect candidates for an infused herb vinegar, the base of this homemade vinaigrette. Because there are so many herbs to choose from, there are endless possibilities of herb stem vinaigrettes you can make. You can make a vinaigrette with cilantro stems that's perfect for a zesty Southwest salad, or a rosemary vinaigrette for a winter salad with kale and butternut squash. If you can dream it, you can do it, so long as you're feeling creative with your herbs.

