The Best (And Worst) Store-Bought Cheddar Bacon Burger Blends To Grill This Summer, Ranked

Come summer, nothing hits the spot like a fresh-off-the-grill burger on a sweltering day just before jumping in the pool (don't worry, the notion that you need to wait 30 minutes is a myth). Normally, I'm an advocate for freshly made patties, but there's something to be said for the humble pre-made burger patty. Stocking the freezer full during the summer months is the best way to have an impromptu barbecue when the weather is too nice not to be having dinner outside. Plus, frozen patties can be elevated to taste even better with simple seasoning upgrades or by piling on the sauces and toppings. But, if you're really trying for the most convenient frozen burgers you can get, go for those with fillings on the inside.

Bacon cheddar burgers give you a double dose of umami and cheesy goodness without having to whip out extra ingredients and make more room on the grill, making them a must-have for backyard grilling this summer. For this list, I got my hands on 10 different types of bacon cheddar burgers and ranked them from worst to first. I tried each one with all the classic fixings to see if the bacon and cheese were prominent enough to be worthy of the "bacon cheddar burger" designation. I also determined which were juiciest and most flavorful overall, so you can choose the best burgers for your next summertime get-together. So, grab your favorite condiments, your lucky spatula, and your best charcoal (sorry, propane fans) — let's craft some show-stopping (and some buzz-killing) burgers.