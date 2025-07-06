11 Outdoor Essentials You Need For Your Next Summer Gathering
Between the warmer temperatures and the additional hours of daylight, summer is the perfect time for hosting outdoor get-togethers. Whether you're having friends over for a backyard barbecue, to sit around a fire pit and roast marshmallows, or to enjoy some light refreshments after splashing around in your backyard pool, there is just something so enjoyable about spending time together outside on a beautiful day (or evening). However, without the right products, those gatherings won't be successful. You want to be able to serve your guests food and beverages without worrying about your indoor china, glassware, or servingware getting broken or dirty. You also need to consider that foods and beverages won't stay cool as long on a hot summer's day. Not only do you want the items you serve to your friends to taste good, but you also don't want to inadvertently give them food poisoning by serving them something that has gotten too warm to be safe to eat.
If you're in need of some new products to help ensure that all of your summer gatherings go off without a hitch, then you're in luck. We did some research to pick some outdoor essentials that will help you throw a successful summer gathering. We considered different factors when selecting which products to recommend. We wanted to provide options that would help with serving both food and drinks. We also looked for recommendations that would keep foods at a safer and more enjoyable temperature to counteract the hotter summer weather. All of our suggestions below also come highly recommended by real customers with a rating of at least four stars from hundreds or thousands of reviewers.
IvyHome chilled serving tray
Outdoor parties can be a lot of fun. However, when you spend a lot of time arranging a beautiful fruit platter or building a veggie platter to wow all of your friends, it can be very frustrating to watch the produce wilt and become inedible due to the summer heat. The IvyHome chilled serving tray is designed to help you avoid such troubles by keeping your appetizers and side dishes cool and refreshing. There is a spacious area beneath the four-compartment platter that is designed to hold ice cubes. With these ice cubes directly beneath your fruits, veggies, cheese, and other items, they'll stay cooler and retain their enjoyable taste for much longer than they would otherwise.
The majority of reviews for this chilled serving tray are very positive. Reviews appreciate how functional the tray is and how much it can help them keep food cool for a party or another outdoor gathering. Overall, customers also like the way the tray looks. They note that it is beautiful and makes it easy to make an attractive presentation of fruits or vegetables. Unfortunately, a few users reported problems with the tray scratching or even breaking altogether.
Bravario unbreakable wine glasses
Sipping on a glass of red or white wine with friends around your outdoor dining table is a nice way to spend a summer evening. However, bringing your glass stemware outside isn't the best idea due to the risk of it dropping and shattering. Avoid worries such as these with a set of the Bravario unbreakable wine glasses. Made from heavy-duty Tritan plastic, these glasses are designed not to shatter, crack, or splinter. The glasses are also stemless, which will further reduce the odds of one of the glasses slipping off the table. You can choose from a set of four, eight, or 12 glasses. These dishwasher-safe stemless wine glasses are also available with a 13-, 16-, and 20-ounce capacity.
All in all, reviewers are glad that they decided to give these wine glasses from Bravario a try. The overall quality is one thing that many mention in their write-ups. They note that the glasses feel very durable and not flimsy, unlike some other plastic wine glasses. Despite being made from plastic, reviewers are also generally impressed with the appearance of the glasses and how much they look like they are actually constructed of real glass. However, some users question the description that states that these are dishwasher safe. These users shared that their cups came out of the dishwasher looking worn and degraded.
Onarway mesh food covers
One thing that can put a real damper on an outdoor gathering is flies and other insects swarming around and landing on the food you are serving your guests. Consider trying these Onarway mesh food covers to deny these pests the access they're looking for. Each dome-shaped cover has a 14-inch by 14-inch square base, which is designed to fit over many serving plates and bowls. With a 7.5-inch height, these should also provide sufficient clearance for most of the food items that you would add to these serving pieces. The tents are constructed from a white polyester mesh. The fine mesh construction not only keeps bugs away but also helps ensure that guests can clearly view what is under each tent. After you've finished cleaning up from your gathering, you can hand-wash the tents, let them air dry, and then collapse them for compact storage.
Most customers have some positive things to share about these mesh food covers from Onarway. They report that these serve the intended purpose of keeping flies and other bugs from landing on food that is laid out for an outdoor gathering. According to reviewers, these are also easy to use and fold up quickly for storage.
Granny Says wicker utensil caddy
Place this wicker utensil caddy from Granny Says on your outdoor buffet tables or in the center of the dining table to keep silverware clean until guests are ready to grab what they need to enjoy their meal. With four compartments, it will be easy to separate the forks, knives, and spoons from your favorite flatware set, while still leaving sufficient room to also stick some napkins or other essentials for the guests. You could even consider picking up a second caddy to use for holding bottles of ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, and other condiments for your picnics and barbecues. The basket is constructed from a plastic wicker material and is available in four colors. The waterproof material is ideal for poolside gatherings or other outdoor events when the forecast is calling for a chance of rain.
Based on its high ratings from customers, this wicker caddy looks to be a good buy. Customers shared that it is well-made and feels very sturdy. They are also generally satisfied with the overall style and design of the caddy, sharing that it is appropriately sized to hold larger utensils. All in all, several customers also highlight this caddy as a good value for the money, given its looks and functionality.
Talavera three-piece melamine hostess serveware set
While you might have a fine china or glass serving set that you use for your indoor parties, you won't want to risk breaking those pieces for your outdoor events. Instead, try this three-piece melamine serveware set. Melamine is shatter- and chip-resistant. So, if one of the pieces does get inadvertently dropped on the stone patio, it shouldn't spell disaster. The set includes a rectangular serving platter, a chip and dip platter, and a three-section tray. Each piece offers a vibrant turquoise, teal, green, and terracotta floral design. Because the pieces in this set are all dishwasher safe, they can also help simplify cleanup at the end of your gathering.
Customers have a lot of nice things to say about these melamine serveware pieces. They appreciate the durable and non-breakable construction, noting that these features make the set ideal for outdoor entertaining. Reviewers also share that they appreciate the beautiful design of each piece. They love the vibrant colors and how they all work together to create a design that will enhance the look of their outdoor tables.
Keter Pacific cool bar
Impress your guests — and provide them with numerous beverage options — with the Keter Pacific cool bar. This little bar table doubled as a cooler, providing enough space to keep up to 40 cans of soda or beer chilled. The cover for the lower cooler compartment pops up to create a convenient bar table to hold drinks, appetizers, sunglasses, and other smaller items for your guests. While the table offers an elegant rattan-like look, it is actually made from resin material that is available with a brown or dark gray finish. This means that it is suitable for outdoor use and able to withstand moisture without peeling or rusting. The table's integrated drainage plug makes it easy to empty out and get ready to store — or to leave out as an end table for your patio — after your party is over.
By and large, customers are happy with this cooler bar table from Keter. They find that it offers a large capacity, helping them keep several drinks chilled and ready for guests. Many reviewers also shared that they are impressed with the quality of the little table, with some noting that it is sturdy enough to hold a few drink cups and other smaller items. The looks are something else that many reviewers rave about. They share that the little bar makes a nice addition to their deck or patio spaces.
Stanley Stay-Chill pitcher
You probably know that there are many different types of Stanley drinkware. However, did you know that the company also makes a large pitcher that might be perfect for your next outdoor summer party? This pitcher, which is available with a 60.9-and 64-ounce capacity, holds about half a gallon of liquid. As with other Stanley products, it is designed to keep drinks hot or cold for several hours. Hot drinks can remain hot for up to eight hours, while cold drinks can stay chilled for up to 29 hours thanks to its vacuum-insulated stainless steel double walls. The pitcher also offers the quality you'd expect from Stanley with its durable and rugged design that is also easy to clean in a dishwasher. You can also choose from a range of color options to coordinate with your outdoor decor. Some of the available options include black, green, white, and gray.
Reviews for this pitcher from Stanley are overwhelmingly positive. Customers are impressed with how long it is able to keep their beverages cold (and their hot beverages hot). In their write-ups, several also praise the overall quality of the piece, noting that it feels very durable and well-made. The ease of cleaning is something else that comes up across multiple reviewers. Users are also happy with its easy-to-clean design that helps them avoid spending all their time in the kitchen after a party.
Lifewit ice chilled condiment caddy
Use this chilled caddy from Lifewit to keep your favorite burger toppings from getting too warm for your guests to be able to really enjoy them. It is available with three, four, or five containers, which sit inside the main container over a bed of ice. Because the individual containers are easy to remove, you can dump any melted ice and replace it as necessary to keep the party going. The individual compartments also each offer a lid to keep their contents fresher and out of the reach of any pesky flies or other insects.
If you take a few minutes to read through customer reviews for this chilled caddy from Lifewit, you're likely to hear a lot of positive things about it. One feature that many customers mention in their write-ups is the overall functionality of the caddy. They appreciate the various compartments and how the ice helps keep everything cold during their outdoor gatherings. However, there are some mixed opinions about the quality of the plastic used to make the caddy and lower tray. Some reviewers feel that it is too thin and easy to break, while others share that the plastic is durable.
Husky wine chiller
If you're planning to serve one of the best wines to drink this summer, you want to keep it handy so that you can offer refills to your guests. However, you also don't want it to get too warm from sitting outside. The Husky wine chiller offers the optimal solution for such a problem. It features a double-walled and vacuum-insulated 18/8 stainless steel design that enables it to chill a bottle of wine for up to six hours. Because you aren't dropping the bottle of wine into a bucket of melting ice cubes, you also don't need to worry about water or condensation all over the table or the bottle itself. The little cooler features an adjustable height, which allows it to accommodate most 750-milliliter bottles of wine. You don't need to remove the bottle from the chiller either. The design grips the bottle securely enough that you can hold it as you fill the glass of each of your guests.
Customers, by and large, are pleased with this wine chiller from Husky. Several share that it works very well for keeping a bottle of wine chilledfor several hours. They are also impressed with the overall design and ease of use, noting that the adaptable chiller works well with different types of bottles and makes it easy to pour wine without the need to remove it. However, a few reviewers were disappointed to discover that it does not work with a bottle of Champagne.
Teivio 32-piece wheat straw dinnerware set
Don't want to risk shattering or cracking your plates, cups, and bowls? Take a look at this 32-piece dinnerware set from Teivio for a more suitable outdoor option. The set is made from wheat straw, making it durable and resistant to breaking or chipping. With its wheat straw construction, this set is also BPA-free, lightweight, washable in the dishwasher, and safe to use in the freezer. Each set includes eight dinner plates, eight salad plates, eight bowls, and eight cups. It is even available in a range of color options to help you choose the right look for your gathering.
This 32-piece dinnerware set has garnered several positive reviews from customers. One feature that comes up multiple times is the durability of the different pieces in the set. With this quality, they are a good pick for outdoor use. Several customers also comment on the various color options that are available, noting that they appreciate the ability to coordinate with their decor. However, some reviewers were not so happy with how easily the plates get scratched and that the scratch marks remain visible on their surface.
Kueehuo s'mores station
Is any outdoor gathering really complete without gathering around the fire pit to roast some marshmallows for ooey gooey s'mores? With this s'mores station from Kueehuo, you don't have to worry about not being prepared for this perfect finish to a fun evening. The wood caddy offers four compartments to hold the essential ingredients your guests will need. You might even consider adding some candied bacon, shortbread cookies, or other luxury additions to really take the s'mores to the next level and impress your guests.
According to most reviewers, this s'more station is a good buy that you might want to pick up for your next outdoor get-together. Individuals who have tried it appreciate the way the caddy looks, noting that it makes a cute addition when serving s'mores. They also find that the included compartments help them add the various ingredients for s'mores, providing plenty of room for the marshmallows, chocolate bars, and graham crackers. Most customers find this s'mores station easy to assemble. However, some were thrown off by the fact that assembly was necessary for it at all.
Methodology
As we pulled together our product recommendations for this roundup, we considered the varying needs of each reader. We offered a range of product types to try to address these different needs, including items that could be used to serve food and drinks, items for guests to use for eating or drinking, and products designed to combat the heat and/or bug problems that are common with outdoor dining. We also considered materials, looking for options that were designed for outdoor use and staying away from anything made from glass or other breakable materials.
We then used customer reviews to help us further narrow down the list of products. Each of our recommendations has been reviewed by hundreds to thousands of customers and holds an average rating of at least four stars.