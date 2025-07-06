11 Outdoor Essentials You Need For Your Next Summer Gathering

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between the warmer temperatures and the additional hours of daylight, summer is the perfect time for hosting outdoor get-togethers. Whether you're having friends over for a backyard barbecue, to sit around a fire pit and roast marshmallows, or to enjoy some light refreshments after splashing around in your backyard pool, there is just something so enjoyable about spending time together outside on a beautiful day (or evening). However, without the right products, those gatherings won't be successful. You want to be able to serve your guests food and beverages without worrying about your indoor china, glassware, or servingware getting broken or dirty. You also need to consider that foods and beverages won't stay cool as long on a hot summer's day. Not only do you want the items you serve to your friends to taste good, but you also don't want to inadvertently give them food poisoning by serving them something that has gotten too warm to be safe to eat.

If you're in need of some new products to help ensure that all of your summer gatherings go off without a hitch, then you're in luck. We did some research to pick some outdoor essentials that will help you throw a successful summer gathering. We considered different factors when selecting which products to recommend. We wanted to provide options that would help with serving both food and drinks. We also looked for recommendations that would keep foods at a safer and more enjoyable temperature to counteract the hotter summer weather. All of our suggestions below also come highly recommended by real customers with a rating of at least four stars from hundreds or thousands of reviewers.