The 14 Best Wines To Drink In Summer 2025, According To Our Taste Test

When the temperatures rise and meals include plenty of time grilling on your patio, it's natural to switch up the menu. As the food starts to include your farmers' market favorites and grilled bites, it's also perfect time to bring some summery drinks. Lemonade and assorted ice-cold drinks are a given, but when it comes to your wine selection, it makes sense to add some new bottles to your lineup.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I am always eager to track down new bottles to pair with food, specific occasions, and my mood. Winter, when I'm in full cozy mode, looks very different from summertime when I am eating fresh produce, grilled foods, and lighter meals. I've put together a selection of the standout wines I've been drinking lately, which all make an excellent complement to your summer feasts and activities.

It's not all white wine and rosé either; red wine lovers will have lots to choose from. Although people are used to serving the former two chilled, it's worth noting that when temperatures are high, some red wines might benefit from a quick chill, unless it's been sitting in a room with the AC blasting. Pop the bottle in the fridge 30 minutes before serving to make sure it is pleasantly refreshing, rather than too alcohol-forward. And if your summer plans take you outside, be sure to have a cooler at the ready.