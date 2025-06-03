The 14 Best Wines To Drink In Summer 2025, According To Our Taste Test
When the temperatures rise and meals include plenty of time grilling on your patio, it's natural to switch up the menu. As the food starts to include your farmers' market favorites and grilled bites, it's also perfect time to bring some summery drinks. Lemonade and assorted ice-cold drinks are a given, but when it comes to your wine selection, it makes sense to add some new bottles to your lineup.
As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I am always eager to track down new bottles to pair with food, specific occasions, and my mood. Winter, when I'm in full cozy mode, looks very different from summertime when I am eating fresh produce, grilled foods, and lighter meals. I've put together a selection of the standout wines I've been drinking lately, which all make an excellent complement to your summer feasts and activities.
It's not all white wine and rosé either; red wine lovers will have lots to choose from. Although people are used to serving the former two chilled, it's worth noting that when temperatures are high, some red wines might benefit from a quick chill, unless it's been sitting in a room with the AC blasting. Pop the bottle in the fridge 30 minutes before serving to make sure it is pleasantly refreshing, rather than too alcohol-forward. And if your summer plans take you outside, be sure to have a cooler at the ready.
AVIVO - Rosé
Rosé can be an all-season wine, but it has inextricable ties to summer, when "rosé all day" seems like a good idea, or at least more feasible than in the depths of winter. This bottle by AVIVO is perfect for your summer happenings, whether there's food involved or not. The 2023 vintage is made primarily with sangiovese, along with 5% syrah grapes, from a vineyard in Lodi, California. The grapes were pressed and fermented with native yeasts in neutral French oak barrels, adding roundness to the palate without introducing aromas.
AVIVO prides itself on making mindful wines through regenerative farming processes, from the vineyard to the bottle. This includes sustainable practices that reduce the carbon footprint and promote the biodiversity of the vineyards. The brand follows organic and biodynamic principles, as well as being certified-glyphosate-free. In turn, this helps enrich the soil, providing both a healthier source for all types of crops, as well as enhanced terroir for the wines.
AVIVO rosé shows off that terroir, brimming with fresh aromas of grapefruit, nectarines, and watermelon. A floral note comes through too, along with hints of candied lemon. The first sip gives the illusion of sweetness, yet it fades off crisply due to the absence of residual sugars. This rosé makes a fantastic aperitif with light snacks. You can also pair it with a salad loaded with fresh produce or a seafood spread.
San Felice - In Avane Chardonnay
As one of the most planted white grapes in the world, there's plenty of chardonnay to go around, but this bottle by San Felice winery in Tuscany is worth a pause. In Avane refers to the name of the vineyard area in the time of the Etruscans, highlighting the lengthy history of grape-growing in the Chianti Classico region. This bottle is part of San Felice's Vitiarium collection, which features a line up that represents the embodiment of this Tuscan estate. The estate is known for its pioneering developments and focus on sustainability. The 2022 vintage resulted in an excellent ripening process, contributing to the nuanced character of this chardonnay.
In Avane features delicate floral notes, balanced by a refreshing citrus streak that brings levity to the palate. The almost non-existent residual sugar ensures the wine is bright and crisp, which adds to its suitability for summer sipping. The contrast of the fragrant hints of white flowers and tangy citrus infuses this chardonnay with more complexity than average, which makes it a great candidate for pairing with assorted dishes. From roast chicken to cheese boards and sushi, San Felice's chardonnay stands its ground.
Ehlers Estate - Sylviane Estate Blanc
Sauvignon blanc was the first grape I easily identified, and ever since, this aromatic variety has remained a favorite, especially when I'm looking for a vibrant summertime wine. Napa Valley's Ehlers Estate Sylviane Estate Blanc is that, and so much more. The wine comes from the St. Helena appellation, and it features primarily sauvignon blanc with a small portion of sémillon grapes, a combination typically seen in Bordeaux white wines. This blend adds depth and nuance, further amplified by the variety of vessels used during fermentation: concrete egg, neutral oak, and new French oak.
Sylviane Estate Blanc offers bold citrus notes, with a mix of lemon, lime, and pomelo on the palate. Stone fruits and pear add roundness, while the herbal component infuses a subtle grassy hint, which is very characteristic of sauvignon blanc. The finish is crisp with a briny salinity and minerality that make this wine especially refreshing. Pair it with ceviche or a salad with a zesty dressing.
Priest Ranch - Pinot Noir Rosé
Some rosés are mild and delicate, perfect for sunbathing by the swimming pool. Priest Ranch's 2023 rosé doesn't quite fit into that category — or at the very least, you'll want to make sure you're drinking plenty of water to balance out the 14.6% ABV. Founded in Napa Valley around 150 years ago, the winemakers at Priest Ranch understand the nuances of the distinct vineyard plots and make sure to highlight the unique characteristics in the various bottlings.
The grape variety used in the rosé changes by vintage, and the 2023 Somerston Estate Pinot Noir is a winner. The dark hue hints at its bold flavor and full-bodied character. Concentrated notes of red berries are present, followed by a distinct creaminess on the palate. There's some acidity and spice to balance it out, along with notes of grapefruit, watermelon, and rhubarb. Serve it with charcuterie, grilled chicken or salmon, or a prosciutto and melon appetizer.
Avignonesi - Da-Di Bianco
This Tuscan estate in the Montepulciano region is an excellent source of wines that represent the local terroir. With a strong focus on positive environmental and social impact, drinking Avignonesi wine has benefits beyond being a delicious pairing for your meal. The winery highlights indigenous and international grape varieties in its various bottlings, and Da-Di Bianco is a prime example of the former. This white wine features a blend of white grapes you don't commonly see; about half consists of orpicchio, with the remainder taken grechetto, trebbiano, vermentino, and malvasia.
To bring out the characteristics of each variety, they were vinified separately, with some fruit fermented and aged on the lees in amphorae while the rest was in stainless steel and barriques. The result is a multifaceted wine that's fresh and aromatic on the palate. Notes of green apple, white peach, and pineapple come through, balanced by hints of citrus that keep each sip bright. A subtle floral aroma is also present, adding complexity and a delicate richness to the glass. Serve it with a mixed cheese board, pasta salad, or grilled chicken to seriously enhance your meal. And if you can't get enough, consider picking up a bottle of Da-Di Rosso to complete the set.
La Scolca - Gavi DOCG White Label
Italy is well known for its red wines, but the country is home to some exceptional whites, such as those produced under Gavi DOCG. The wines are made in Piedmont and the classic Bianco version uses local cortese grapes. This bottle by La Scolca is a fine introduction whether you're familiar with the variety or have never heard of it before. The winery has been in business for over a century, fine tuning and innovating sustainable techniques, while maintaining close ties with tradition. By honing in on the cortese variety, La Scolca has managed to bring the grape's unique characteristics to the forefront.
The Gavi DOCG White Label is fermented in stainless steel tanks to keep it fresh and lively in the glass. The crisp wine displays notes of lemon, pear, and peach, which are rounded out with hints of almond. A medium body adds depth to the palate, elevated with a gentle acidity. This stellar white makes an excellent pairing for seafood or poultry dishes, but it would work with most recipes that feature the best of summer produce.
Browne Family Vineyards - Bitner Estate Grenache Rosé
Browne Family Vineyards is a winery based in Washington, founded by wine entrepreneur Andrew Browne, in honor of his grandfather, William Bitner Browne. Building a legacy with his family values in mind is at the forefront of Andrew's business, which has also extended to spirits. The winery has various vineyards in different AVAs, including Columbia Valley, Yakima Valley, Walla Walla Valley, and Spring Valley District, expanding the range of grape varieties and wine styles.
The Bitner Estate Grenache Rosé is an excellent choice for the summer months, thanks to its light body and delicate mouthfeel. Aged in stainless steel tanks, it maintains plenty of crispness on the palate and highlights the character of the fruit. Notes of cranberry, grapefruit, and citrus zest mingle with rose petals in the glass. Serve it chilled as a pre-BBQ aperitif alongside a cheese and charcuterie board, or pack it in your cooler for a picnic with deviled eggs and crustless sandwiches.
Château d'Esclans - The Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine
Whispering Angel rosé is a wine with a cult following, mostly loved due to its elegance, freshness, and approachable price. If you'd like to try something slightly different from the same winery, Château d'Esclans, pick up a bottle of The Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine to bring to your next outdoor gathering. The Provence rosé lives up to its name, displaying a delicate salmon-pink hue in the glass.
Made with grapes grown in the Var region of southern France, The Pale consists of a blend of grenache, cinsault, and syrah grapes, in varying proportions depending on the vintage. The result is pleasantly fruity and light with a dry finish. Hints of grapefruit and peach are balanced with a subtle floral touch. Though it's crisp on the palate, this rosé has a creamy mouthfeel that adds complexity. Pair this delightful rosé with sunshine and canapés, or pour a glass to go alongside your salad on a relaxing summer day.
Rapaura Springs - Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
As a leading producer of sauvignon blanc around the world, New Zealand has a characteristic style that makes the variety shine with vibrant aromas. With this bottle of Rapaura Springs Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, the small island nation does what it does best. Rapaura Springs refers to the water source that feeds the vines, originating in the snow-capped Southern Alps. Along with the winery's various sustainability measures, which include planting cover crops and using sheep to graze the land, it exemplifies a union with nature that comes through in the bottle.
The Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is produced with fruit from various Marlborough sub-regions, offering a broad view of the world class vineyard area. As expected from the terroir, you'll be met with bold notes of passionfruit in the glass, alongside zesty citrus, nectarine, and tropical fruit. It's in-your-face in the best possible way, and totally quaffable, with or without food. Serve it chilled as an aperitif, or alongside a seafood or poultry dish, salad, or veggie-forward pasta.
Bodega Lanzaga - LZ
Traditional wines from Rioja don't always fit the summer mood I'm going for, but that's not all there is to this world-class Spanish region. Bodega Lanzaga is a place for experimentation, where history and tradition evolve without being abandoned. The winery consists of vineyards located in the Alavesa region of Rioja that have been restored over the years, with a special focus on specific plots and indigenous varieties.
LZ features tempranillo, graciano, and garnacha grapes grown at altitude, capturing the terroir thanks to organic farming and minimal intervention in the cellar (the wine is not oaked, and it's fermented and aged in concrete with native yeasts). It opens with a bold, juicy taste, complemented by freshness and grace in the glass. Notes of cherry, cranberry, and raspberries come through, along with hints of spice and subtle tannins that add structure. Enjoy it with grilled vegetables, lamb, or as a bright pairing alongside a plate of tomato pasta or a pepperoni pizza.
Tasca Conti d'Almerita - Tenuta Regaleali Lamùri
This Sicilian red wine adds a touch of rusticity to the table, and it's a perfect partner for an outdoor grilling session. In business for almost 200 years, Tasca Conti d'Almerita counts five estates under its portfolio, highlighting the multifaceted essence of the volcanic island's terroir. Awarded for its sustainable practices and a certified B Corporation, there's no shortage of reasons to love this winery and its lineup.
Lamùri is made with nero d'avola grapes grown at altitude, adding freshness to this volcanic wine. The grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks and matured in new and old oak barrels, adding softness and elegance to the palate. The acidity is medium, with slightly bolder tannins, giving this red wine a bit more structure. The result is a wine with dark fruit aromas and an earthy, herbal undertone. Hints of spice complement the dark cherry and blackberry notes, while a subtle licorice scent rounds it out. Serve it with a grilled steak or to upgrade a simple beef or lamb burger.
Bodega Tapiz - Wapisa Pinot Noir
Pinot noir is one of my go-to choices when I'm looking for a red wine to satisfy a variety of tastes and food pairings. This bottle of Wapisa Pinot Noir by Bodega Tapiz is made with grapes grown in Argentina's Patagonia region, in close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean. The breezy climate and coastal influence make the wine's terroir standout, highlighting the nuances of this uncommon grape-growing area.
This pinot noir is vibrant with spicy aromas on the palate. Notes of strawberries, raspberries, and cherries mingle with rose petals and a stony minerality in each sip. It's juicy yet structured, with silky tannins that go down smoothly. This elegant red wine will make a natural accompaniment to grilled chicken, salmon, lamb chops, and even a veggie kebab. If you find yourself enamored with this bottle, you'll want to source other Wapisa wines aged under the sea for a truly one-of-a-kind tasting experience.
Durigutti - Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica
Durigutti Family Winemakers is run by brothers Hector and Pablo, who bring their passion for viticulture to their Argentinian terroir. They've been working at it for over 20 years, with plenty of success in a wide range of styles. With vineyards at the foothills of the Andes, living in tandem with the natural landscape is a big driver of their sustainability practices. Ultimately, this dedication to express the environment while leaving room for experimentation is displayed in various wines.
Notably, Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica highlights the brothers' aim to preserve and restore old vineyards in Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza. This includes reviving native grapes that have been replanted with malbec and international varieties over the decades.
Criolla chica is one of these varieties, and at Durigutti's Finca Victoria vineyard, it grows at an altitude of over 3,000 feet. The organic fruit is fermented in concrete eggs with native yeasts, with only a short duration of skin contact with the juice. This results in a lighter style that benefits from being served chilled. Notes of rose petals and spices linger on the palate, along with strawberry and citrus aromas. Serve it with a cheese and charcuterie spread or a grilled vegetable dish.
San Polo Montalcino - Rubio
This charming Italian red wine deserves a spot on your summer lineup, thanks to its bold flavors and well-structured body. San Polo produces a range of wines from vineyards in Montalcino, Tuscany, with a focus on developing a strong and sustainable relationship with its environment. While the winery makes many serious bottles meant for aging (Brunello di Montalcino, for one), Rubio is a vibrant option that works just as well on a Tuesday evening as it does for a fun occasion.
Made with 100% sangiovese grapes fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks, this wine displays notable freshness on the palate. Intense fruit aromas are present, with hints of cherry and black currant, along with a subtle spiciness and floral fragrance. Smooth tannins round out the body and complement the concentrated aromas. Pair this bold wine with your favorite BBQ fare, or serve it with cured meats and hard cheeses for a sophisticated match.