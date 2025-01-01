The Absolute Best Type Of Red Wine To Chill

We often picture chilling as a colossal no-go zone with red wine; room temperature is the norm. Yet the reality is it sometimes still requires manual intervention to reach that sweet spot of around 55 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. And, in these cases, did you know some types of red wine are better enjoyed chilled than others? Tasting Table spoke to Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner at JF Restaurants, who suggested that fruity reds take first place.

"Chilling red wine can enhance its flavor by bringing out fruitiness and softening tannins," she explained. "It can also reduce the perceived warmth of alcohol, making the wine more balanced." That flavor profile takes to a temperature drop like a duck in water — the cold hyper-focuses the drinker on tastes that are otherwise unappreciated. In other words, pale varieties of red wine with low tannin amounts tend to have a fruitier flavor.

"We want a fruit-forward wine because the flavors are muted as the wine cools. Something that is concentrated with fruit can still come through flavor-wise," Racine stressed. "And lastly, cooling the wine brings across a sense of freshness and crispness; emphasizing something with a lighter body and (again) that fruit rather than umami or earth tones computes better for us on the palate." Choosing the right bottle to chill is vital: bolder, more tannic varieties can become grippy or even dull. Keep that criteria in mind as you dream about chilled red wines for hot summer days.

