The Scientific Reason Chilled Red Wines Can Taste So Fruity
UB40 once sang, "Red, red wine, stay ..." in the fridge? Well, those aren't exactly the lyrics, but it is good advice — despite the universal wine rule that says only whites should be served chilled and reds should be served at room temperature. This practice likely emerged when wine was mostly kept in cellars, which were much cooler than average room temperatures today. However, many red wine varieties actually brighten up and take on a fruitier taste when chilled.
Light-to-medium-bodied red wines in particular really shine when served at a lower temperature because of their high acid content and low levels of tannins (the cheek-puckering, mouth-drying element in red wine). These features are a result of a special technique called carbonic maceration, which is the process of letting the whole grapes ferment before crushing and vinifying them. This brings out a more robust fruit flavor, which is enhanced when chilled. The best red wines to chill are lighter in color and have fruity notes, such as gamay, merlot, pinot noir, or even a red blend.
How to serve chilled red wine
Because these red wine varieties are lighter, fruitier, and taste great chilled, they're the perfect beverage to serve at your next summer get-together. But how should they be served? The best way to drink chilled red wine is roughly between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can leave the bottle in the fridge overnight and take it out an hour before serving, or let it sit in the fridge for 45 to 60 minutes. If you're in a pinch, chilling it in an ice bucket or the freezer for about ten minutes will get the job done, but be sure to test it periodically to ensure it isn't over-chilled.
Full-bodied red wines also benefit from a brief chill but should be served between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Because full-bodied reds such as cabernet or malbec have more tannins, be sure not to chill them too much, because their bitter element will become more evident.
Although red wine is good for cooking, it also pairs nicely with summer favorites when chilled. Barbecue is a must during warmer months, so toss a rack of ribs or a steak on the grill, or use some fresh-picked vegetables from your garden and grilled chicken to make kabobs. Refreshing summer salads – such as a strawberry arugula salad or a watermelon feta salad with balsamic glaze — are lighter, fruitier, and cooler choices that mirror the features of the wine.