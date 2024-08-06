The Scientific Reason Chilled Red Wines Can Taste So Fruity

Because these red wine varieties are lighter, fruitier, and taste great chilled, they're the perfect beverage to serve at your next summer get-together. But how should they be served? The best way to drink chilled red wine is roughly between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can leave the bottle in the fridge overnight and take it out an hour before serving, or let it sit in the fridge for 45 to 60 minutes. If you're in a pinch, chilling it in an ice bucket or the freezer for about ten minutes will get the job done, but be sure to test it periodically to ensure it isn't over-chilled.

Full-bodied red wines also benefit from a brief chill but should be served between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Because full-bodied reds such as cabernet or malbec have more tannins, be sure not to chill them too much, because their bitter element will become more evident.

Although red wine is good for cooking, it also pairs nicely with summer favorites when chilled. Barbecue is a must during warmer months, so toss a rack of ribs or a steak on the grill, or use some fresh-picked vegetables from your garden and grilled chicken to make kabobs. Refreshing summer salads – such as a strawberry arugula salad or a watermelon feta salad with balsamic glaze — are lighter, fruitier, and cooler choices that mirror the features of the wine.