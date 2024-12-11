5 Easy Tips To Arrange A More Beautiful Fruit Platter

While dumping fruit onto a tray and setting it on the table is an acceptable approach when you're feeding your own midafternoon cravings, hosting a dinner party may call for a more refined presentation. Whether you're planning a relaxed lunch party or have invited the in-laws over for brunch, dust off the wooden cheese boards you set out during wine nights and get ready to assemble a fruit board that is worthy of the 'Gram. A little bit of intention can go a long way when it comes to aesthetic appeal, and we have a few key directions you might want to keep in mind as you head to the store in search of fruit to include.

From grabbing packages of dried fruit to plucking herbs from your garden, preparing photo-commanding dishes of fruit that are as beautiful to look at as they are to eat is certainly not a task best left to professional culinary artists. Prepare to impress your friends with the fruit platters you unveil at the next potluck — and maybe be inspired to set out a better-looking platter for yourself the next time munchies strike.