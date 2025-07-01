Mexican cuisine has bestowed many gifts on the rest of the world, especially in the realm of spirits and cocktails. Tequila is arguably the most famous agave spirit, making margaritas the most famous tequila cocktail. Margaritas are a classic cocktail with a few, simple ingredients that are easy to craft with these helpful tips. But, sometimes you just want to take the grunt work out of the equation, especially if you're making margaritas for a crowd. So, we sampled numerous store-bought margarita mixes to find which brand's mix is as tasty as it is convenient.

We based our ranking of margarita mixes on different aspects of flavor, like complexity, sweetness, and how the mix pairs with tequila. Unfortunately, Stirrings Simple margarita mix didn't offer any of the attributes we were looking for. Health-conscious drinkers might like Stirrings Simple margarita mix because it's a low-calorie, low-sugar mix compared to competitors. While a muted sweetness is a plus in our eyes, Stirrings Simple margarita mix has a muted flavor overall. Where our top choices offered a complex profile of zesty citrusy notes, agave sweetness, and a bitter vegetal element, Stirrings Simple margarita mix just tasted like watered-down limeade. The flavor was much too weak to stand up to the peppery, agave-forward taste of the blanco tequila we used to mix our margarita cocktails.