7 Store-Bought Margarita Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing like a good homemade margarita (and our tips can help you make one), whether you prefer your margarita on the rocks or frozen. But sometimes, the idea of squeezing lime after lime after lime — especially when you're making drinks for a crowd — seems overwhelming. That's when a store-bought margarita mixer can come in handy. It allows you to capture that classic margarita flavor you love (or, almost, anyway), no bartending skills needed.

But if you haven't tasted a wide variety of store-bought margarita mixes, then you may not know which varieties offer the most promising at-home cocktail. That's why I tasted my way through seven different margarita mixes to deliver the crucial information you need to get your margarita cravings in check. I evaluated the flavor of these mixes both on their own and with blanco tequila to get a sense of how they performed solo and with alcohol. In this ranking, more complex, less sweet mixes ranked near the top of the list, while sweeter and simpler varieties found their way to the worst-ranked slots. Trying to plan your next cocktail-centered get-together? Check out which margarita mixes you should consider for your home bar.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.