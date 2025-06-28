The Dollar Tree Spice That Unexpectedly Packs Heat
High-quality spices have a reputation for being expensive, from ultra-pricey saffron to fancy whole peppercorns and vanilla beans. But in recipes where they play a supporting role, an affordable yet decent-quality seasoning can get the job done — even a product from Dollar Tree. In Tasting Table's taste test of 10 spices from Dollar Tree, we found plenty of pleasant surprises, including a chili powder that really brings the fire.
The dollar store chain's Supreme Tradition chili powder is far from dull orange dust with barely a tingle of heat. Our tester found it fresh-tasting and genuinely spicy with a nice background of cumin, garlic powder, oregano, and salt. Extra spices like these make chili powder different from chile powder and cayenne pepper, so if you desire pure heat with no additional flavors, you might want to grab another product. But when you're after a more complex spicy seasoning, this Dollar Tree find is a great punchy mix where the powdered peppers are still front and center. If you're planning on serving it to a spice snob, you could also mix chili powders of different heat levels to give your dishes spicy depth, but this product is so solid that we doubt it merits much zhuzhing up.
Other Dollar Tree spices are as good as its chili powder
The Supreme Tradition chili powder would be excellent in classic Cincinnati chili or chili powder butter on top of a sizzling steak. However, if you're not into spicy food, Dollar Tree stocks other serviceable spices at just $1.25. Firstly, the Supreme Tradition paprika emerged as a winner. Two of the things you need to know about paprika are that it comes in different varieties and it's not always spicy. Sweet paprika is made of dried sweet red peppers with little to no heat, and Dollar Tree's version falls into this category. It has a nice depth of flavor and sweetness with no noticeable burn, and would add a great color and peppery flavor to sauces, stews, and spice rubs. Just don't try to use in place of smoked paprika, which is different from regular.
The Supreme Tradition Italian seasoning is also a cut above many other blends. While what's really in Italian seasoning can vary from product to product, Dollar Tree's version delivers on the fresh herbal notes you expect. It's sure to serve you well when sprinkled on top of pizza, mixed into a quick red sauce, or shaken up in a zesty salad dressing. Before you get your hands on any of the dollar store's best seasonings, just make sure you know how to store spices and keep them fresh – keeping them away from heat and sunlight is a good start.