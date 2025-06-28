The Dollar Tree Spice That Unexpectedly Packs Heat

The Supreme Tradition chili powder would be excellent in classic Cincinnati chili or chili powder butter on top of a sizzling steak. However, if you're not into spicy food, Dollar Tree stocks other serviceable spices at just $1.25. Firstly, the Supreme Tradition paprika emerged as a winner. Two of the things you need to know about paprika are that it comes in different varieties and it's not always spicy. Sweet paprika is made of dried sweet red peppers with little to no heat, and Dollar Tree's version falls into this category. It has a nice depth of flavor and sweetness with no noticeable burn, and would add a great color and peppery flavor to sauces, stews, and spice rubs. Just don't try to use in place of smoked paprika, which is different from regular.

The Supreme Tradition Italian seasoning is also a cut above many other blends. While what's really in Italian seasoning can vary from product to product, Dollar Tree's version delivers on the fresh herbal notes you expect. It's sure to serve you well when sprinkled on top of pizza, mixed into a quick red sauce, or shaken up in a zesty salad dressing. Before you get your hands on any of the dollar store's best seasonings, just make sure you know how to store spices and keep them fresh – keeping them away from heat and sunlight is a good start.