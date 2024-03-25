Infuse Butter With Chili Powder For A Spicy Kick To Your Favorite Meals

Just as you can infuse oil with herbs, spices, and other seasonings, you can just as easily make flavored butter for the ultimate sweet or savory upgrade to everything from bread to grilled meats. If you're looking for a spicy kick to your favorite meals, chili powder is a widely available seasoning staple to enhance your butter with flavorful heat.

Chili powder-infused butter is a type of compound butter, the term that refers to infusing butter with any ingredient, whether it's salt or a complex multi-ingredient spice mixture. Despite its daunting name, compound butter is quite easy to execute. All it involves is mixing a spoonful of chili powder into softened butter until evenly combined. Then, you can either refrigerate the butter in the bowl you've mixed it in to use as a simple spread, or you can form the softened butter into a log by spreading it over and rolling it into plastic cling wrap.

The beauty of chili powder is that it is a blend of various pulverized dried chilies, so you get a wealth of different pepper flavors with a nice spicy finish. There are also various types of chili powder sold bottled or in bulk sections of grocery stores, as well as Asian, Indian, and Mexican specialty markets. Butter's dairy richness will balance the heat and complement the underlying notes of the different peppers in whichever blend you choose. Plus, you can always add other complementary seasonings for more complexity.