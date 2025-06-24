5 Starbucks Drinks To Pair With The Raspberry Syrup While It's Back On The Menu

A lot was discussed during Starbucks Leadership experience 2025 — an event that brought more than 14,000 of the coffee chain's leaders to Las Vegas for three days. But, apart from images of iced cold brew and cream drizzling down and around the Sphere, the declaration of the first ever Starbucks global barista champion, and the proclamation of over $5 million in grants the Starbucks Foundation expects to give out this summer, one of the top announcements was the return of raspberry syrup to the Starbucks menu this July.

Under what Starbucks is calling its "Back to Starbucks" strategy, the coffee giant is determined to distinguish itself as a quality coffeehouse. To do that, the brand is focusing on reimaging and modernizing its food — including the testing of pastries, baked fresh in-house — and also, its drinks. The return of the raspberry syrup is, in turn, just one small part of that. But, even if it's only one, limited-time syrup of many more to come in the future, there are infinite ways to use it this July and before it's gone again.

From plays on the 2025 spring menu's iced cherry chai, to an alternative to the ever-trendy combination of strawberry and matcha, and from a fruity infusion in your lemonade to your cold foam, the return of Starbucks' raspberry syrup comes just in time to give your favorite summer Starbucks order a burst of berry flavor. Find them all listed below.