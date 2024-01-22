Starbucks Will Hold Its First North America Barista Championship This June

While people may love Starbucks' signature drinks and seasonal recipes, we all know what makes a specific location great is the baristas. A company can come up with fun products and talk about quality all it wants, but if you don't have talented, dedicated people executing the plan it can all fall apart. Even with that knowledge, retail and fast food service employees are prone to be overlooked, as customers expect quick turnarounds with little acknowledgment of all the work going on behind the scenes. Thankfully Starbucks is stepping up to recognize the talents of its many employees with its inaugural North America Barista Championship this year.

Starbucks' Barista Championships have happened before, going back to 2013 in the U.K. and Ireland, but this is the first time a competition is being held to represent the entirety of the United States and Canada, a surprising fact given the company's Seattle birthplace. The tournament will start in February, with store managers picking one barista from each store to represent them. That means a potential pool of over 15,000 competitors vying for coffee glory. Winners will move up through district, area, and regional level competitions each month, culminating in a finale at Starbucks' headquarters in Seattle in June. While the championship will focus on coffee making, the competitions will cover a wide range of skills Starbucks considers important.