Can You Buy Frozen Baked Goods From Costco's Bakery?

Costco's bakery is the go-to destination for shoppers who need to buy bulk items like bread, bagels, and pastries at a discount. Even if you aren't stocking up for a work meeting or party, the store's baked goods and desserts are so enticing that it's easy to end up buying a 12-pack of enormous muffins and telling yourself you'll freeze what you can't eat. In fact, there are tips across social media sites telling Costco shoppers how to best freeze or save the most popular bakery items – particularly seasonal items — so they can be enjoyed throughout the year. One such tip is to buy frozen baked goods from the Costco bakery so you can keep them in your freezer and bake them at home whenever you have a craving.

While some of Costco's bakery treats are baked in-house, like its iconic custom cakes, muffins, and pies, others arrive at the warehouses packaged and frozen. The company's Danish pastries, buns, baguettes, bagels, bagels, croissants, cookies, and some other items are baked by Costco commissary bakeries and delivered frozen to the warehouses, where bakery employees then bake and package them according to the store's daily needs.

A lot of shoppers don't realize they can buy these frozen bakery items rather than the ones that have already been baked and boxed or bagged. According to a representative we spoke to at Costco's corporate office, some Costco locations will sell customers frozen butter croissants, breads, muffins, and even frozen balls of pizza and cookie dough. Buying bulk frozen bakery goods can save you money and make it easier to stock up on seasonal items, like the "obnoxiously good" maple butter pecan bar, so you can enjoy them year-round.