Can You Buy Frozen Baked Goods From Costco's Bakery?
Costco's bakery is the go-to destination for shoppers who need to buy bulk items like bread, bagels, and pastries at a discount. Even if you aren't stocking up for a work meeting or party, the store's baked goods and desserts are so enticing that it's easy to end up buying a 12-pack of enormous muffins and telling yourself you'll freeze what you can't eat. In fact, there are tips across social media sites telling Costco shoppers how to best freeze or save the most popular bakery items – particularly seasonal items — so they can be enjoyed throughout the year. One such tip is to buy frozen baked goods from the Costco bakery so you can keep them in your freezer and bake them at home whenever you have a craving.
While some of Costco's bakery treats are baked in-house, like its iconic custom cakes, muffins, and pies, others arrive at the warehouses packaged and frozen. The company's Danish pastries, buns, baguettes, bagels, bagels, croissants, cookies, and some other items are baked by Costco commissary bakeries and delivered frozen to the warehouses, where bakery employees then bake and package them according to the store's daily needs.
A lot of shoppers don't realize they can buy these frozen bakery items rather than the ones that have already been baked and boxed or bagged. According to a representative we spoke to at Costco's corporate office, some Costco locations will sell customers frozen butter croissants, breads, muffins, and even frozen balls of pizza and cookie dough. Buying bulk frozen bakery goods can save you money and make it easier to stock up on seasonal items, like the "obnoxiously good" maple butter pecan bar, so you can enjoy them year-round.
How to buy frozen bakery items at Costco
Not every Costco warehouse will let you buy frozen bakery items, and you may be limited as to the number you can buy. The store wants to make sure it has enough on hand for shoppers, so if it is a busy warehouse or is running low on something, you won't be able to buy it frozen, and you'll have to stick with what's already out on the bakery tables and shelves. That said, it's pretty easy to get your hands on a box of frozen Costco croissants or cookie dough. Just call your local warehouse's bakery department ahead of time and ask what's available that day, or ask a bakery employee when you arrive.
If your store doesn't seem busy, you can ask a bakery employee for tips on the best way to bake your items at home. For instance, some Costco breads, rolls, and pastries may need to be thawed to room temperature and proofed on your kitchen counter for a couple of hours before baking. Some of Costco's Bakery by the Case boxes have specific instructions for baking and will tell you how to thaw, proof, and bake the items for best results. You can also find helpful advice online from superfans who have perfected the art of baking frozen Costco bakery items. To make sure your items stay fresh after baking, check out our guide on which Costco bakery goods should be stored in the refrigerator.