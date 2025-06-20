12 Taza Chocolates, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your go-to chocolate is starting to lose its lustrous appeal, or you simply want to switch things up every once in a while, a few bars from Taza's line of stone ground Mexican chocolates might be in order. With the slogan "perfectly unrefined," you can expect these products to be quite different from your regular, run-of-the-mill chocolates. Taza's chocolates are even a world apart from confections offered by other high-end brands.

Aside from their top-tier ingredients, part of what makes these products unique is their coarse texture. The slightly crumbly, sand-like texture of these chocolates reflects their minimally processed nature and the fact that the cacao beans are ground using hand-carved molinos, stone mills that are traditional to Mexico. Additionally, because stone-ground chocolate is processed at a lower temperature than other chocolate, these chocolates also present a different set of flavors. In other words, if you have ever struggled to taste the floral, fruity, and nutty notes of chocolate, your palate might not be to blame. Perhaps you just need to try Taza's chocolates.

Taza offers a variety of products, including Mexican-inspired flavors, shaped into discs and bars, which I reviewed for this ranking. The discs tended to be grittier and are usually consumed either plain or in hot chocolate. For the most part, the bars are much smoother in texture, though still with a unique crunchiness not found in other chocolates. Based on my experiences tasting chocolate in workshops around the world, I have ranked each product according to flavor and texture, often comparing them to similar chocolates from other brands. Additional notes on methodology can be found at the end of this article.