15 Spices To Elevate Your Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate is a blank canvas that can easily be transformed by adding sweet and savory flavors. Spices are an easy way to efficiently bring out the full potential of the existing flavors in hot chocolate while introducing new ones. The modern cup of hot chocolate is typically sweet, rich, and piled high with marshmallows and whipped cream.
However, it started as a bitter drink. The earliest known origins of hot chocolate go back to the Mayans, who made a frothy beverage primarily out of cacao paste, water, cornmeal, chili peppers, and other available ingredients. The additions of sugar, milk, and toppings came later, but even in hot chocolate's infancy, spices were present. Since hot chocolate is usually served sweet, you can balance out the sugar with savory and spicy additions.
Spices that blend well are good candidates to add to hot chocolate. Whatever spice you choose, you do not want to see clumps of it floating around in your mug. No one is stopping you from sprinkling some spices in your store-bought hot chocolate straight from the packet, but homemade hot chocolate is likely going to give you a richer and creamier cup. If a quality hot chocolate recipe is your foundation, any add-ins you throw in will add depth. To step up your hot chocolate game, try adding these spices to your next batch.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon is no stranger to sweet desserts, especially when it comes to hot chocolate. The spice is one of the star flavors in velvety champurrado (Mexican drinking chocolate). The preparation of Mexican drinking chocolate is complex and has a lengthy list of ingredients. But if you just want a quick burst of flavor, a dash of cinnamon in your mug will liven the beverage.
Cinnamon can be added to hot chocolate in stick or ground form. If opting for the latter, shake your desired amount in your mug. If using a cinnamon stick, put the whole spice into your hot chocolate. You can even leave it in if you want it to double as garnish. If introduced in a small enough quantity, the cinnamon flavor will sit behind other flavors in the hot chocolate to bring out their richness. You will notice an added warmth but might not immediately identify it as cinnamon. Or, if you are a cinnamon lover and want it to be the primary flavor, you can be as generous with it as you want.
Ginger
If you are craving gingerbread but hot chocolate is on the menu, try sprinkling ginger into your cup of hot chocolate. Ginger is widely used in sweet and savory recipes. When added to sweet food, ginger can provide a nice, cozy, and comforting touch reminiscent of gingerbread during the holiday season. While it does not have the heat of pepper, ginger certainly has a kick to it. The creaminess of the hot chocolate mellows the intensity of the spice, creating a festive and harmonious beverage.
You can buy fresh or ground ginger. The easiest way to incorporate ginger in your hot chocolate is to use dried ginger grounds, like The Spice Way Ginger Powder. Adding ground ginger to piping hot chocolate will evenly dissolve and disperse a mellow flavor to the entire batch. However, doing so one sprinkle at a time allows you to control how strongly your hot chocolate tastes.
Vanilla
Chocolate and vanilla are often pitted against each other as opposites on the flavor spectrum. Some people prefer the subtle warmth of vanilla, and others can not get enough of chocolate. But this should not be an either-or situation. When combined, they bring out the best in each other, especially in hot chocolate. Since vanilla is so creamy and flavorful, it adds depth to the richness of hot chocolate. You can add vanilla to your hot chocolate using vanilla bean pods, vanilla bean paste, vanilla bean powder, or vanilla extract.
The sweet and floral flavor notes of vanilla add a cozy feel to an already warm drink. Depending on how much you introduce, you might not recognize the spice as it enhances the chocolate flavor effectively. Remember that a little bit of vanilla goes a long way. You don't want to add too much vanilla bean, or it might taste strong in your hot chocolate. And since vanilla extract contains alcohol, large amounts can impart bitterness.
Pumpkin pie spice
Nothing says fall like a warm drink flavored with pumpkin pie spice. If you can't decide what fall spice to add to your hot chocolate, opt for a spice blend consisting of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. Buying a premixed pumpkin pie spice, like the McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice, might be the easiest way to incorporate fall flavors into your hot chocolate. Nevertheless, you can create your own blend using ingredients from your pantry.
Chocolate does not find itself in many fall-inspired recipes, as pumpkin spice, apple, vanilla, and maple usually run the season. However, that doesn't mean it can't integrate with these classic flavors. Since Starbucks popularized its pumpkin spice latte, adding the blend to coffee has been a seasonal staple. But you might get FOMO for this comforting drink if you don't like coffee or are cutting back on caffeine. The solution is to add pumpkin pie spice to your hot chocolate for a warm and rich treat.
Cayenne pepper
Hot chocolate presumably gets its name from its warm temperature; however, if you add cayenne pepper to the mix, you will unlock a new level of heat. Spicy hot chocolate is not at all a new concept. When Mayans made chocolate, they added chilis to their blend. There are several different kinds of peppers you can add to hot chocolate to make it spicy, but most consumers gravitate toward ground cayenne pepper.
The nice thing about cayenne pepper is that it does not have much flavor to it. Therefore, it can make your chocolate spicier and eliminate the need to balance its flavors with other ingredients. However, this is one spice you want to add gradually. If you add too much, it might make the sipping experience more painful than enjoyable.
Chili powder
Add chili powder to your hot chocolate for a complex, savory kick. It is important to note that chili powder is not just chili peppers but a blend of several ingredients. McCormick Chili Powder uses ripe chili peppers, cumin, oregano, garlic, and salt. While spices like chili peppers and salt might make sense when combined with hot chocolate, others may catch you by surprise. For example, cumin, oregano, and garlic add layers and depth to the blend.
When you add a blend like chili powder to hot chocolate, you introduce complexity to an already powerful drink. Pre-mixed chili powder is readily available at most grocery stores, but just like any spice blend, there is also the option to make it yourself. This way, you can adjust the individual spices accordingly.
Turmeric
Turmeric will not only change the taste of your hot chocolate, but it will likely alter the color as well. It would be hard to sneak turmeric into any recipe since it is so highly pigmented. Aside from giving your hot chocolate a yellow tint, turmeric has a complex flavor that is earthy, sweet, and spicy.
If the taste is not enough reason to try turmeric, research suggests that it can help improve conditions relating to inflammation, degenerative eye conditions, anxiety, kidney health, and more. If you are planning on using the vibrant spice solely for its health benefits, consider adding black pepper to the mix, as it can help your body absorb turmeric's benefits. Luckily, black pepper would also pair well with hot chocolate to add a little bit of heat.
Cardamom
Cardamom is a versatile spice used in a variety of cuisines, including Middle Eastern and Scandinavian. Check out how to cook with cardamom. It is frequently employed in sweet and savory recipes. One of the sweet treats that the spice works well in is hot chocolate. Cardamom can be consumed whole or as a ground spice. When using the latter, mix a little into your hot chocolate before you enjoy it.
If you want to heighten the taste of cardamom in the drink, add whole pods to your saucepan containing the ingredients for the hot chocolate and cook over medium-low heat. Discard them before drinking. No matter the method you choose, do not add too much cardamom since it can overpower other flavors in the beverage.
Saffron
If your wallet allows, it might be worth splurging on a little bit of saffron to add to your hot chocolate. Saffron is one of the most expensive spices in the world. While most spices at a regular grocery store are priced under $10. Saffron, however, averages between $500 and $1,000 per pound and is sold in small threads. The main reason it is so expensive is its harvesting process. Each thread of saffron has to be handpicked.
Luckily, it does not take a lot of saffron to infuse its unique flavor into hot chocolate. The sweet yet floral taste of saffron, paired with its golden color, allows it to influence whatever dish it is added to. All of this is to say that you want to make the most of any saffron you get your hands on.
Lavender
Infusing lavender into baked goods, drinks, and sweets has been trendy for the last few years. When it comes to hot chocolate, lavender can brighten the drink by using its sweet, floral characteristics to break up the richness of the beverage. If your climate allows it, you can grow lavender in your backyard. Once it blooms, harvest the flowers and dry or cook them into a simple syrup.
Pay attention to the lavender variety since they are not all ideal for cooking. You want to use a type of lavender that is not too fragrant — no one wants to drink hot chocolate that tastes like soap. English lavender is commonly used in food and drinks. It is also important to use lavender in moderation so the floral scent and taste are not overpowering. See the importance of using cooking lavender vs. other types of lavender.
Allspice
For a mellow fall flavor, add allspice to hot chocolate. Allspice is well known for making apple pies pop, but it can have the same effect on hot chocolate. Despite what the name suggests, allspice is not a blend. The aromatic grounds that end up in most fall desserts come from a dried unripe berry native to the West Indies, Mexico, and Central America. Allspice can be purchased ground or whole in the spice section of grocery stores.
The quickest way to add the allspice flavor to your hot chocolate is by sprinkling some on top. The creamy chocolate softens the flavor of the allspice, so it might take a few shakes to add enough of the spice to make a difference. For a more powerful fall-inspired drink, you can add cinnamon, cloves, and other similar spices to take it to the next level.
Salt
If it seems out of place to add a little bit of salt to hot chocolate, think about how satisfying flakey salt tastes over dark chocolate or how sought-after the salty M&M's are in trail mix. Salt has not been strictly included in savory dishes for a long time. You might not think about it, but some of your favorite baked goods likely call for salt. Instead of making a dish savory, a bit of salt can balance the sweetness and bring out bold flavors. Its compatibility with hot chocolate is no different.
When adding salt to hot chocolate, you don't have to get fancy with the type of salt you use. Since it will dissolve anyway, just a little bit of regular table salt will do — emphasis on moderation. You do not want to go overboard with it because you can't take it out once it is dissolved.
Star anise
For a flavorful spice that will lend itself well to a garnish, try star anise. Licorice lovers will appreciate its familiar taste. Even though it shares a similar licorice flavor, it is not to be confused with aniseed. These spices come from different plants and have unique appearances. The most distinct characteristic of star anise is its unique star shape.
Star anise is made from a star-shaped fruit native to Southeast China. You might end up reaping some extra benefits by adding it to your hot chocolate. This spice played a role in traditional Chinese medicine as well as modern medicine. It has been used to treat bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. Overall, star anise is a great way to boost the flavor and appearance of your hot chocolate with just one simple star-shaped ingredient.
Nutmeg
When you think of a cozy drink that uses nutmeg, one festive beverage likely comes to mind: eggnog. In eggnog, nutmeg is a key flavor offering a warming effect. You can replicate this magic by adding a bit to your hot chocolate. Grounds of nutmeg are crucial in adding a nutty essence to the drink. It has a distinct taste and smell, which will likely be recognized in any dish or beverage.
Since it is so strong, you want to add a little bit. This way, some of the chocolate flavors will still shine through and complement the nutmeg. The goal is to taste both flavors simultaneously. If you want to get fancy, purchase whole nutmeg and grind it with a microplane or a nutmeg grinder.
Peppermint
Peppermint and hot chocolate are a classic pairing, especially during the holidays. Candy canes are a common topping for hot chocolate, making this combination seem familiar. There are several ways you can incorporate peppermint into your hot chocolate. While dunking a candy cane is always an option, some alternatives require adding extra sugar. In this case, dried peppermint leaves and peppermint extract.
If you use dried peppermint leaves, make sure to strain the chunks before drinking. A hack for this is using a tea bag to steep the leaves directly in your hot chocolate. Peppermint has a strong flavor, so be careful not to add too much. This is mainly a concern if you use peppermint extract rather than dried peppermint leaves since you can overpour it.