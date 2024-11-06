15 Spices To Elevate Your Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate is a blank canvas that can easily be transformed by adding sweet and savory flavors. Spices are an easy way to efficiently bring out the full potential of the existing flavors in hot chocolate while introducing new ones. The modern cup of hot chocolate is typically sweet, rich, and piled high with marshmallows and whipped cream.

However, it started as a bitter drink. The earliest known origins of hot chocolate go back to the Mayans, who made a frothy beverage primarily out of cacao paste, water, cornmeal, chili peppers, and other available ingredients. The additions of sugar, milk, and toppings came later, but even in hot chocolate's infancy, spices were present. Since hot chocolate is usually served sweet, you can balance out the sugar with savory and spicy additions.

Spices that blend well are good candidates to add to hot chocolate. Whatever spice you choose, you do not want to see clumps of it floating around in your mug. No one is stopping you from sprinkling some spices in your store-bought hot chocolate straight from the packet, but homemade hot chocolate is likely going to give you a richer and creamier cup. If a quality hot chocolate recipe is your foundation, any add-ins you throw in will add depth. To step up your hot chocolate game, try adding these spices to your next batch.

