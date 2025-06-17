15 Major Crops California Provides To The US

Every state in the U.S. produces crops, but some stand out for just how much they contribute to our diets. Of all the farming-focused states out there, none is more important than California. This massive state produces more agricultural products than any other in the country. Its contributions are so significant, in fact, that it's actually the world's fifth-largest agricultural producer, eclipsing many countries' entire worth of output. Of course, this means that California plays an especially important role in the nation's — and world's — food security. It also means that a ton of different crops grow in the state, including some fruits and veggies that may be among your favorites.

California is recognized as a major producer of the following crops, ranging from nuts to fresh salad greens. There's a good chance you eat some or even many of these foods on a daily or almost-daily basis. One thing is for sure: We should celebrate (and properly compensate) the farmers in California and beyond who work so hard to make sure we're fed reliably day after day, even in the face of difficult working conditions.