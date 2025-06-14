5 Simple Hacks To Make Latte Art Without A Steam Wand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A great caffe latte recipe can help you craft a drink as delicious as one from your favorite coffee shop, but making it look just as fancy is trickier. The gorgeous milk foam latte art that you see at cafés usually requires a special steam wand. If you don't have the space or money for such a gadget, though, alternative tools and methods can help you craft beautiful-looking beverages.

Why is a steam wand the go-to tool among baristas to make stunning latte art? This common espresso machine attachment incorporates pressurized hot air into milk to create a velvety microfoam. This special milk foam must contain very fine bubbles to form perfect designs, but that's only half the battle. You then have to pour it into espresso with utmost precision to create designs like hearts, leaves, and flowers.

Messing up either the microfoam or the pouring method leads to blurry and malformed latte art, or designs that simply dissolve into the hot espresso. Luckily, with our easy coffee-customizing ideas — some of which don't require foamed milk at all — you can make lovely lattes without a steam wand.