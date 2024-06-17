How To Pour A Rosetta Like A Pro And Transform Your Morning Latte

Making coffee at home is a recommended money-saving hack, and once you invest in some kitchen staples and learn a few tips, you can easily become a star home-barista. But even when you're using the freshest beans from local roasters and making any number of java upgrades, something is missing from the cafe experience until you master one skill: latte art. Is it crucial for the taste and quality of your at-home morning joe? Not really. But is it a fun tradition that will make your breakfast nook feel like your favorite coffee shop? Absolutely.

There's one design that instantly conveys classic cafe charm: the rosetta. There are many Instagram and YouTube tutorials to show you how to make this pretty pattern on your espresso with milk. You don't need tools or years of experience to master it, just a few practice sessions. Start by swirling your cup of espresso and your small pitcher of milk. Then, tilt the espresso toward you and pour the milk from the centre in thin circles. Move the pitcher close to the espresso, and when the milk surfaces in the coffee, start wiggling the pitcher from side to side a little. The pattern will form in front of the pour. Shift your cup forward, speed up your wiggles, and when you have leaves blooming across the espresso's surface, whip the pitcher from the end nearest you to the opposite end to make that central stem. Voila — a beautiful latte rosetta right at home.