How Ina Garten Upgrades Her S'mores With One Swap
Right up there with hot dogs and hamburgers, s'mores are an iconic summertime snack. Could there be anything better (or more nostalgic) than sitting under the stars, indulging in the crisp and gooey treat straight from the bonfire? We think not. And while we also think you can never go wrong with the classic flavors of chocolate, graham cracker, and marshmallow, leave it to Ina Garten to find a way to upgrade this already pretty perfect dessert.
Her secret? Swapping out basic marshmallows for flavored ones. Last July, the Food Network star shared a snap of her s'mores creations on Instagram, explaining in the caption that she employed her homemade toasted coconut marshmallow recipe to take the treat up a notch. Per the recipe on the Barefoot Contessa website, Garten uses layers of sweetened shredded coconut to make the pillowy squares, which she then recommends rolling around in confectioners' sugar before it comes time to crisp them over a flame. The result of using coconut-flavored marshmallows in your s'mores is nothing less than a delightfully warm and nutty treat that delivers extra depth with each bite. But as brilliant as it is to pair the toasty notes of coconut with chocolate and graham crackers, it's not the only way you can give your s'mores a gourmet upgrade. In fact, you can turn to a number of Tasting Table's own homemade marshmallow recipes, which are easy enough for even the most novice home confectioners to follow.
More unique flavor additions to elevate your s'mores
Ready to put your own twist on everyone's favorite campfire treats? For a tart touch that'll pair particularly well with some melty milk chocolate, you can try whipping up our raspberry marshmallow squares. We love that they offer double the fruity punch by incorporating both raspberry syrup and freeze-dried berries. Craving something a bit spicier? You don't have to wait 'til October to enjoy the autumnal flavors of our maple cinnamon marshmallows, which taste just as yummy plopped into mugs of hot cocoa as they do squeezed between squares of graham crackers. (Pro tip? To cut the sweetness of the maple syrup, try using pieces of bittersweet dark chocolate in your s'mores instead of super sugary ones). And if you're feeling cheeky, you can even give your s'mores a grown-up glow-up by dipping those freshly roasted marshmallows into some boozy Bailey's before building your bite.
Of course, you don't just have to stop at swapping out your marshmallows, Ina Garten-style. There are a slew of luxe (and somewhat unexpected) ingredients you can add to s'mores to take them to the next level, from charred fruits like pineapple and banana to fancy nut butters or flavored chocolate bars. And don't knock the idea of sprinkling in some candied bacon until you try it (thank us later). Let's just say that with a little culinary creativity, the possibilities are practically endless when it comes to shaking up your next s'mores-making (and munching) experience.