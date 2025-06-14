How Ina Garten Upgrades Her S'mores With One Swap

Right up there with hot dogs and hamburgers, s'mores are an iconic summertime snack. Could there be anything better (or more nostalgic) than sitting under the stars, indulging in the crisp and gooey treat straight from the bonfire? We think not. And while we also think you can never go wrong with the classic flavors of chocolate, graham cracker, and marshmallow, leave it to Ina Garten to find a way to upgrade this already pretty perfect dessert.

Her secret? Swapping out basic marshmallows for flavored ones. Last July, the Food Network star shared a snap of her s'mores creations on Instagram, explaining in the caption that she employed her homemade toasted coconut marshmallow recipe to take the treat up a notch. Per the recipe on the Barefoot Contessa website, Garten uses layers of sweetened shredded coconut to make the pillowy squares, which she then recommends rolling around in confectioners' sugar before it comes time to crisp them over a flame. The result of using coconut-flavored marshmallows in your s'mores is nothing less than a delightfully warm and nutty treat that delivers extra depth with each bite. But as brilliant as it is to pair the toasty notes of coconut with chocolate and graham crackers, it's not the only way you can give your s'mores a gourmet upgrade. In fact, you can turn to a number of Tasting Table's own homemade marshmallow recipes, which are easy enough for even the most novice home confectioners to follow.