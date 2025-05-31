12 Mango Peeling Hacks You Need To Know

It's a messy job, but someone's got to do it. Peeling mangoes can be a sticky, juicy, disastrous mess, but worth it every time because when it comes to fruit, mangoes are top tier. That bright yellow center is ultra sweet with very little sour tang, making it the perfect mellow fruit to eat for dessert, to sweeten your blended drink, or even to enjoy as a satisfying snack. Unfortunately, unlike berries, apples, and bananas, mangoes can be a pain to peel and pit. It's not typically a grab-and-go fruit for this very reason, but there are a few tricks of the trade that can make your mango peeling experiences less messy and laborious. These hacks can speed up your mango peeling game and eliminate the need for wet wipes and a scrub down before you chow down.

You may have your go-to mango peeling method, and it has likely served you well in the past. However, it's still a good idea to dabble in some new and improved ways to peel your mangoes, as some of these trendy, internet-famous hacks are fairly brilliant. Some of the tried and true methods are still holding up, as long as your knife work is good and you're working with sharp blades. Choosing a mango peeling hack is also dependent on the type of cut you want to end up with. Diced? Sliced? Mashed? Whole? Give them all a try, combine them, and at the end of the day, stick to the one you have the most success with. Happy peeling!