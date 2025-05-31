What's Actually Fair To Ask Guests To Bring To Your BBQ

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A summer barbecue is a great way to spend time with friends and family and enjoy the outdoors. You can try out all of the new summer party recipes you've been bookmarking and show your guests how much you've stepped up your backyard barbecue game. However, as the person hosting an outdoor party, it might quickly become overwhelming trying to manage menu planning, set-up, decor, entertainment, and invitations.

Plus, to be the consummate host, you'll want to make sure each one of your guests is comfortable and happy, which means accommodating a variety of dietary requirements and food preferences. If you're looking for an Alton Brown-endorsed hosting tip that ensures a relaxed, casual dinner party, there's a simple solution: Invite your guests to help out by bringing a dish of their choice.

But what can you actually ask your guests to bring without crossing the line from hosting a fun, potluck-style barbecue to becoming a party dictator? Here are some ideas for items you can ask your guests to bring to the party without putting too much pressure on them.