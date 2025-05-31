What's Actually Fair To Ask Guests To Bring To Your BBQ
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A summer barbecue is a great way to spend time with friends and family and enjoy the outdoors. You can try out all of the new summer party recipes you've been bookmarking and show your guests how much you've stepped up your backyard barbecue game. However, as the person hosting an outdoor party, it might quickly become overwhelming trying to manage menu planning, set-up, decor, entertainment, and invitations.
Plus, to be the consummate host, you'll want to make sure each one of your guests is comfortable and happy, which means accommodating a variety of dietary requirements and food preferences. If you're looking for an Alton Brown-endorsed hosting tip that ensures a relaxed, casual dinner party, there's a simple solution: Invite your guests to help out by bringing a dish of their choice.
But what can you actually ask your guests to bring without crossing the line from hosting a fun, potluck-style barbecue to becoming a party dictator? Here are some ideas for items you can ask your guests to bring to the party without putting too much pressure on them.
The meat (or meat substitutes) that they want to grill
A super easy way to host a fun, simple, and stress-free summer barbecue is to ask guests to bring the meat or other food items that they want to grill. That way, you'll still be able to show off your superior grilling skills, but you won't have to buy and prep a ton of different menu options yourself. Plus, your guests can bring food that adheres to their dietary requirements or needs, such as gluten-free dishes or ones that are free of common food allergens.
Just specify in your invites that each guest should bring the burgers, chicken, veggies, meatless patties, or other food items that they want to grill, and plan on having some extras on hand for last-minute guests. You should also keep in mind that some guests may want their veggie options cooked on a different part of the grill than the area where the meat is being prepared, so you might want to make one half of the grill a veggie-only zone.
Sides and appetizers, drinks, desserts, or party supplies
If you're worried that asking guests to bring their own meat is a betrayal of your hosting duties, you can always make the event more like a barbecue potluck. Ask guests to bring their favorite barbecue sides, like grilled Mexican street corn, grilled cabbage and mango slaw, or pasta salad. They can also bring appetizers or desserts, such as barbecue chicken sliders, Key lime cake, or this vintage fruit salad that deserves a summer comeback.
Another great idea is to have your guests bring all of the ingredients needed to make a refreshing summer cocktail of their choice. You can also have guests share some of the party prep by bringing party supplies such as cups, paper plates, napkins, or ice. Just make sure you're all communicating about who is bringing what, or you'll end up with 20 bags of potato chips.
Making your barbecue a potluck will ensure everyone has something they're excited about eating or drinking, take some of the pressure off of you as a host, and give guests a chance to share a favorite dish or recipe. That way, you won't have to handle every detail of planning the perfect summer barbecue yourself and you can focus on the most pressing hosting duties, like getting your backyard ready for the party, cleaning the grill, and setting up outdoor decor and lights.