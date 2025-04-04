Our BBQ Chicken Sliders Recipe Has Notes Of Coffee

These coffee BBQ chicken sliders bring together bold elements in a perfect party-sized package. Get ready to taste all the spicy, tangy, sweet, and savory flavors in one bite in these chicken sliders.

The star of this recipe is undoubtedly the homemade coffee BBQ sauce, which combines the richness of espresso with classic BBQ elements for a complex, slightly smoky concoction that turns standard pulled chicken into a feast. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, "The coffee doesn't make the sauce taste like your morning brew — instead, it adds depth and balances the sweetness with subtle bitter notes."

Made up of a mix of cuts, the slow-cooked chicken becomes incredibly tender, absorbing the sauce's flavors while remaining juicy. Quick-pickled red onions cut through the richness with bright acidity and subtle spice from star anise. Finally, a good dose of peppery arugula adds freshness and color to these flavor-packed bites. These sliders make an impressive option for everything from game days to backyard parties, and will you feel like you took a trip to a legendary BBQ joint.