Our BBQ Chicken Sliders Recipe Has Notes Of Coffee
These coffee BBQ chicken sliders bring together bold elements in a perfect party-sized package. Get ready to taste all the spicy, tangy, sweet, and savory flavors in one bite in these chicken sliders.
The star of this recipe is undoubtedly the homemade coffee BBQ sauce, which combines the richness of espresso with classic BBQ elements for a complex, slightly smoky concoction that turns standard pulled chicken into a feast. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, "The coffee doesn't make the sauce taste like your morning brew — instead, it adds depth and balances the sweetness with subtle bitter notes."
Made up of a mix of cuts, the slow-cooked chicken becomes incredibly tender, absorbing the sauce's flavors while remaining juicy. Quick-pickled red onions cut through the richness with bright acidity and subtle spice from star anise. Finally, a good dose of peppery arugula adds freshness and color to these flavor-packed bites. These sliders make an impressive option for everything from game days to backyard parties, and will you feel like you took a trip to a legendary BBQ joint.
Gather the ingredients for these sliders
To make the coffee BBQ sauce that makes for the flavor of these sliders, you'll need ketchup, molasses, strong brewed espresso, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, smoked paprika, Dijon mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, ground cayenne pepper, and black pepper. For the slow-cooked chicken itself, you'll want boneless skinless chicken, made up of a mixture of breasts and thighs, kosher salt, black pepper, and neutral oil. For the quick-pickled red onions, grab some white wine vinegar, sugar, kosher salt, black peppercorns, a bay leaf, a star anise pod, and a large red onion. To assemble the sliders, stock up on slider buns, baby arugula, extra virgin olive oil, and flaky sea salt.
Step 1: Mix the sauce
Whisk all the sauce ingredients in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
Step 2: Cook the sauce
Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then reduce to low and cook for 15 minutes until thickened.
Step 3: Cool the sauce
Cool slightly and reserve half for serving.
Step 4: Cut the chicken breasts
Cut the chicken breasts into 2-3 pieces each so they're similar in size to the thighs.
Step 5: Season the chicken
Season all the chicken with salt and pepper.
Step 6: Preheat the oil
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Sear the chicken
Brown the chicken in batches, 2 minutes per side.
Step 8: Transfer to the slow cooker
Transfer the browned chicken to a slow cooker.
Step 9: Add sauce
Pour half the cooked BBQ sauce over the chicken.
Step 10: Cook in the sauce
Cook on high for 2 hours or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
Step 11: Make the pickling liquid
For the pickled onions, bring the vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices to a boil in a small saucepan.
Step 12: Pour over the onion
Pour over the sliced onions in a bowl.
Step 13: Chill the pickled onions
Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 30 minutes before removing the onions from the pickling liquid.
Step 14: Shred the chicken
Shred the meat using two forks.
Step 15: Toast the buns
Lightly toast the slider buns.
Step 16: Toss the arugula
Toss the arugula with the olive oil and a pinch of salt.
Step 17: Assemble the sliders
To assemble the sliders, spread BBQ sauce on the bottom bun and top it with the chicken mixture, pickled onions, and dressed arugula. Finish with a top bun.
Step 18: Serve the sliders
Serve immediately.
Coffee-Tinged BBQ Chicken Sliders Recipe
Chicken is slow-cooked in a spicy, sweet, and smoky expresso-infused BBQ sauce in this flavor-packed slider recipe that's perfect for game day or any day.
Ingredients
- For the coffee BBQ sauce
- 1 cup ketchup
- ¼ cup molasses
- ¼ cup strong brewed espresso
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- For the chicken
- 3 pounds mixed boneless skinless chicken (approximately 1.5 pounds breasts and 1.5 pounds thighs)
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil
- For the quick-pickled red onions
- ¾ cup white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 6 black peppercorns
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 star anise pod
- 1 large red onion, thinly sliced
- To assemble
- 12 artisanal slider buns
- 4 cups baby arugula
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Flaky sea salt
Directions
- Whisk all the sauce ingredients in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
- Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then reduce to low and cook for 15 minutes until thickened.
- Cool slightly and reserve half for serving.
- Cut the chicken breasts into 2-3 pieces each so they're similar in size to the thighs.
- Season all the chicken with salt and pepper.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Brown the chicken in batches, 2 minutes per side.
- Transfer the browned chicken to a slow cooker.
- Pour half the cooked BBQ sauce over the chicken.
- Cook on high for 2 hours or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
- For the pickled onions, bring the vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices to a boil in a small saucepan.
- Pour over the sliced onions in a bowl.
- Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 30 minutes before removing the onions from the pickling liquid.
- Shred the meat using two forks.
- Lightly toast the slider buns.
- Toss the arugula with the olive oil and a pinch of salt.
- To assemble the sliders, spread BBQ sauce on the bottom bun and top it with the chicken mixture, pickled onions, and dressed arugula. Finish with a top bun.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|473
|Total Fat
|22.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|85.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|17.3 g
|Sodium
|551.1 mg
|Protein
|26.2 g
Do I need a slow cooker to make this BBQ chicken?
While the slow cooker method is the best way to get tender, flavorful BBQ chicken with minimal effort, there are some other alternative cooking methods you can use to achieve similar results. For the quickest preparation, an Instant Pot or pressure cooker can reduce the cooking time to about 15 minutes at high pressure, with a 10-minute natural release. The oven is another hands-off approach: After browning the chicken, place it in a Dutch oven or covered baking dish with the sauce, then bake at 325 F for about 1½ hours until tender.
To take the BBQ flavors further, you can stick to a grill setup, cooking the chicken at indirect heat at 275-300 F for 1-2 hours, basting occasionally with the coffee BBQ sauce during the last 30 minutes of cooking. Alternatively, a stovetop braise works well. Simply simmer the browned chicken in the sauce in a covered pot over low heat for approximately 1 hour. Any way you cook it will leave you with chicken that tastes a tad different from the original recipe, but then again, half the fun of cooking is experimenting.
What are some serving suggestions for these slider buns?
To make these coffee BBQ chicken sliders into a complete meal, pair them with simple, complementary sides that balance the rich, smoky flavors of the chicken. Classic companions include crispy sweet potato fries, a tangy coleslaw with apple cider vinegar dressing, or a light and refreshing cucumber salad with fresh dill and lemon. A corn and black bean salad with chipotle-honey dressing provides color and contrast, while grilled vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, and asparagus complement the smoky notes in the BBQ sauce.
For casual entertaining, arrange the sliders on a large platter surrounded by pickles, additional sauce, and extra pickled onions so guests can customize their sliders. Consider setting up a DIY slider bar with the components separated — warm shredded chicken, sauce, pickled onions, and other toppings like sliced avocado or jalapeños — allowing everyone to build their perfect combination.
If you're not feeling the sliders, the coffee-infused BBQ chicken can extend well beyond them into numerous other configurations. Repurpose the shredded meat for loaded nachos by spreading it over tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, and melted cheese, finishing with a drizzle of the reserved BBQ sauce. For a more nutritious option, create a BBQ chicken bowl with quinoa or brown rice as the base, topped with the shredded chicken, roasted vegetables, and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds.