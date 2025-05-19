The Vintage Fruit Salad That Deserves A Summer Comeback

There's nothing wrong with taking inspiration from the trends of the past, and there's nothing wrong with adapting those trends to suit the tastes of today. It's always a good idea to check with the host about potential allergies among the guests. This recipe is adaptable to most dietary restrictions, including milk and eggs. Should that be the case, the best alternative would be to opt for a coconut based whipped cream and dairy free butter alternative along with a container of JUST Egg.

On a less serious note, the fruit you choose to include in this salad is also entirely up to you. If you want to go for a more tropical vibe, you could lean into fruits like banana, mango, papaya, and pineapple. Or you could experiment with other rare and exotic fruits. The best way to go, however, would be with whatever is in season. Anything you find at your local farmers market will be fair game with cherries, strawberries, melons, and stone fruits like plums and peaches being some of the most prime examples.

Of course, if you have a personal vendetta against any one fruit in particular, feel free to exclude it from this recipe. Just know that after being tossed with what's essentially a tangy whipped custard and left to marinate in the fridge, this vintage fruit salad will taste a whole lot better than you remember.